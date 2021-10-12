CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Tuesday: Super-gluing fangs on teeth

By Emma Jones
healthing.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikTok trend that went viral last Halloween has no doubt entered the dental house of horrors: supergluing fake fangs to costumers’ teeth for a subtly gothic look. The earliest video still on the platform with the tags #superglue and #fangs was posted by user @therorlax at the beginning of 2019. In the video, the user explains that after supergluing fangs to his teeth, he had spent “the last two hours trying to remove the f**king fangs,” eventually sitting with nail polish remover on his teeth for twenty minutes to finally remove the unwanted addition.

