This marks Tabitha Brown’s first vegan restaurant business venture. The vegan restaurant, Kale My Name, opened in Chicago last year and is already home to some of the most iconic vegetable-forward dishes in the country. For all you Angelenos getting major wanderlust from scrolling through Instagram drooling over the brunch dishes at this restaurant, get ready for your day to be made with this news. Chicago’s Kale My Name is opening a brick-and-mortar in Los Angeles and Tabitha Brown is the co-owner.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO