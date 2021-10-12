CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers man sentenced to 3 years on child pornography charges

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man was sentenced to three years in prison after detectives found him in possession of child pornography.

David Nathaniel Mott, 40, was also sentenced to 60 months of sex offender probation and must also register as a sex offender.

In September 2019, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was given a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image of child pornography that had been uploaded by a specific IP address.

Detectives were led to Mott’s home, which is when he admitted having and viewing child pornography. Sexual images of children were found by detectives on Mott’s laptop, according to the state attorney’s office.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

