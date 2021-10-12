Rapper Tyga Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Police today arrested rapper Tyga on suspicion of domestic violence, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, turned himself in at the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station on Tuesday morning. He was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, the LAPD reported.

Bail was set at $50,000, police said.

The alleged crime occurred on Monday at an undisclosed location within the jurisdiction of the Hollywood Station, the LAPD reported. Other details were not released by police.

According to TMZ.com , Tyga allegedly “got physical with his ex-girlfriend -- who's posted images of her alleged injuries ...''

TMZ said Tyga's former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson “accused him of roughing her up during an early Monday morning dispute at his house.

The entertainment website reported that sources close to Tyga say Camaryn showed up at his house around 3 a.m. acting belligerent at the door. “We're told Tyga let her inside and the yelling continued. ... As for what happened next? Camaryn claims he hit her and says she has bruises to prove it, while also saying she's prepared to stand up for herself.''

Officers tried to talk to Tyga at his house on Monday, but he refused, TMZ reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.