CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Tyga Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3vxy_0cP5pZGY00
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Police today arrested rapper Tyga on suspicion of domestic violence, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, turned himself in at the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station on Tuesday morning. He was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, the LAPD reported.

Bail was set at $50,000, police said.

The alleged crime occurred on Monday at an undisclosed location within the jurisdiction of the Hollywood Station, the LAPD reported. Other details were not released by police.

According to TMZ.com , Tyga allegedly “got physical with his ex-girlfriend -- who's posted images of her alleged injuries ...''

TMZ said Tyga's former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson “accused him of roughing her up during an early Monday morning dispute at his house.

The entertainment website reported that sources close to Tyga say Camaryn showed up at his house around 3 a.m. acting belligerent at the door. “We're told Tyga let her inside and the yelling continued. ... As for what happened next? Camaryn claims he hit her and says she has bruises to prove it, while also saying she's prepared to stand up for herself.''

Officers tried to talk to Tyga at his house on Monday, but he refused, TMZ reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyga Turns Himself In To Police Over Domestic Abuse Allegations: Report

Tyga's facing some serious allegations after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson claimed that he put his hands on her. Swanson filed a police report on Monday morning accusing him of getting physical with her and causing visible scars. While Tyga was reportedly unresponsive when police went to his door, the rapper...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyga Cooperating With Police After Being Accused Of Assaulting Ex-GF: Report

Tyga is facing accusations of assault after his ex-girlfriend claimed he put his hands on her at his home in California on Monday morning. TMZ reports that the incident began when Camaryn Swanson, Tyga's ex, showed up at his home where she began yelling and causing a scene. Sources close to the situation said that Tyga, as well as his family members, believed that she was under the influence. However, they still allowed her inside to talk, though the screaming continued.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Camaryn Swanson Reveals Why She Pressed Charges Against Tyga

It has been a hectic week for Tyga after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, came forward with accusations of domestic abuse. Swanson pressed charges this week resulting in Tyga turning himself over to authorities on felony charges. Many were not aware that Tyga and Swanson were no longer dating, but the public has received intimate details about their sheltered romance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Rapper#Police#Cns#Lapd#City News Service Inc
thedesertreview.com

Sureño gang member apprehended

INDIO — US Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release. Indio Border Patrol Station received a call from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at about 3 p.m., requesting assistance with two individuals in their custody. BLM transported the two individuals to the Indio Station and after further investigation it was determined that both individuals were illegally present in the United States. BLM turned over the two undocumented individuals to the Indio Station.
INDIO, CA
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s clothes have been found in Florida park

The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s parents says some articles of clothing belonging to the missing fugitive have been located in a Florida reserve near his home.The clothes were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where the FBI have been searching for Mr Laundrie for the past five weeks.The news was first reported by NewsNation reporter Brian Entin.In a statement, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. “The FBI and (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily News

Los Angeles mother and daughter charged after botched butt-implant procedure leaves aspiring social-media star dead

A mother and daughter living in Los Angeles have been charged with murder after performing an unauthorized butt-implant procedure on an aspiring actress and social-media star, who died later the same day. Karissa Rajpaul moved from South Africa to California just prior to her death in a bid to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry, ABC7 reported. Shortly after her arrival, she ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Trial Date Set For Eric Holder, Man Charged With Killing Rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Jan. 5 trial date has been set for a man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle outside of his Hyde Park clothing store in 2019. Eric Holder Jr., now 31, was arrested on murder charges in the shootings. He was indicted in May 2019 on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy