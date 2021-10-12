LPRD to host Joints in Motion fitness program
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation Division is accepting registration for the fall Joints in Motion program. This exercise class is designed specifically for people 50 years-old and older with arthritis or joint problems, but is open to anyone looking for gentle exercise. The program has multiple components to help reduce pain and stiffness and help maintain or improve functional mobility and muscle strength. The variety of exercises included are designed for all levels of ability.lawrenceks.org
Comments / 0