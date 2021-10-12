CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Yupo Corporation recognized by The Association of Plastic Recyclers

labelandnarrowweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYupo Corporation has announced that The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has recognized Yupo's white polyolefin in-mold label (IML) substrates for HDPE

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Companies operating at sea must embrace conservation and sustainability — and not wait to be forced into it

Compared to all other institutions in the world, corporate enterprises have the most significant impact on the environment. According to the Carbon Majors Report published by the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2017, 100 companies are responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions. Given corporations’ contributions to climate change — and other environmental issues — executives need to understand both the impacts and solutions to the world’s environmental concerns. As a corporate strategy and innovation researcher, I was curious about the level of sustainability understanding and innovative problem-solving among top executives at companies that operate at sea, including oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticsnews.com

IHS Markit: Plastics industry must spend billions on recycling in decades to come

Companies are pledging to use more recycled plastics. Consumers are saying they want to see more recycled plastics being used. But there's sometimes a difference between ambition and reality. Traditional mechanical recycling is expected to skyrocket between now and 2050, but that technology will still not be enough to meet...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Plastic will create more pollution in US than coal by 2030, study says

By the end of the decade, the contribution of the United States’ plastics industry to climate change will exceed that of coal-fired power, says a study.A report from Bennington College’s Beyond Plastics think tank says that the US plastics industry is currently responsible for at least 232 million tons of CO2e gas emissions per year – the equivalent to those of 116 average-sized coal-fired power plants.The Huffington Post reports that while roughly 65% of the country’s coal-fired plants closed over the past decade, the US plastics industry has grown at such a rate, it threatens to offset any benefits...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Wendy's will begin to shift to recycled plastic cups in 2022

Wendy's Co. announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Berry Global , a packaging and engineered products company, and LyondellBasell , a chemicals, plastics and refining company, to shift to cups made from recycled materials that are more sustainable than the plastic-lined paper cups currently in use. Starting in early 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy's will use large cups made from at least 20% recycled plastic. By 2023, all cups in that region will use recycled plastic. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would make its packaging more eco-friendly as well. Taken together, these changes are part of the company's commitment to sustainably source all of its consumer-facing packaging by 2026. Wendy's stock has edged up 0.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.3% for the period.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Plastics#Packaging Design#Yupo Corporation#Hdpe Cg 02#Hdpe A 01#Bottle#Yupo Iml
plasticsnews.com

Berry, LyondellBasell help Wendy's transition to plastic, recycled-content cups

Fast-food giant Wendy's is switching to all-plastic cups made by Berry Global Group Inc. in a move away from polyethylene-lined paper cups that have proven difficult to recycle. As part of the switch, Wendy's also is transitioning to clear polypropylene cups that will use 20-percent recycled content. Recycled-content large cups...
ENVIRONMENT
midfloridanewspapers.com

Solid waste chief: County only recycling 9 percent of plastics

Polk County is dragging its feet when it comes to recycling, according to the county's Solid Waste disposal guru, and a team of garbage reuse experts, and on Friday, a start-up entrepreneurial group walked away empty handed after asking the county for a $16 million launch stipend. Ana Wood, the...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Recycling Plastics to Create Prosthetics

We hear about a lot of goods like bottles, paper, even clothing, made from recycled materials. But did you know that recycling also helps in the world of prosthetics?. We learn more about a recent grant benefitting Form5 Prosthetics. WEBSITE: Recycle Right.
ENVIRONMENT
thefastmode.com

Vodacom Launches Eco-SIM Cards Made from Recycled Plastic

Vodacom is launching Eco-SIM cards made from recycled plastic as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to reduce its impact on the environment by halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Vodacom will soon provide customers with new Eco-SIMs in the half-sized format made from recycled plastic, progressively replacing SIM...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
thefastmode.com

NOS, IDEMIA Collaborate on Recycled Plastic SIM Cards

In view around the growing awareness of environment protection, Portugal's NOS goes green by offering customers eco-friendly solutions. To further develop their eco-credentials, NOS launched the first fully recycled plastic half-sized SIM card in the Portuguese market for the brand aimed at young people, WTF. The new cards will be rolled out to all NOS segments over the next year. This step echoes the operator’s pledge to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.
ENVIRONMENT
labelandnarrowweb.com

Springfield Solutions prioritizes reusable packaging

Reusable packaging is becoming increasingly popular as brands and consumers seek to offset their environmental impact by prolonging the lifecycle of packaging containers. One of Springfield Solutions' most exciting, up-and-coming customers is doing just that. Alongside Springfield, Dr. Will’s is partnering with global reusable packaging platform Loop to trial a more sustainable option in participating Tesco stores.
ENVIRONMENT
golackawanna.com

State highlights collaborative plan to pave roads with recycled plastic

Officials from the state Departments of Transportation (PennDOT), Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Environmental Protection (DEP), and General Services (DGS) this week highlighted a pilot project to pave part of a Ridley Creek State Park roadway with an asphalt and recycled plastic mixture. The project, coordinated through PennDOT’s Strategic Recycling...
ENVIRONMENT
labelandnarrowweb.com

hubergroup's Gecko Green Line Premium now Cradle to Cradle certified

Following the recent announcement of the Cradle to Cradle certification for its water-based HYDRO-X series, hubergroup Print Solutions is now following up with solvent-based inks. The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute certified the flexographic and gravure ink series Gecko Green Line Premium with Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze. Thereby, hubergroup gives printers and packaging manufacturers the assurance that the composition and production of the ink series are designed sustainably.
BUSINESS
northcentralpa.com

Pavement made from recycled plastic may be coming to a road near you

Harrisburg -- PennDOT and state organizations recently collaborated on a pilot project to pave part of Ridley Creek State Park roadway with pavement made from asphalt mixed with recycled plastic. Involved groups include PennDOT, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Department of Environmental Protection, and General Services. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
plasticsnews.com

Plastic waste issues boosting business for recycling equipment firms

Today is a good day to be in the plastics recycling business. Tomorrow as well. And for the foreseeable future. With rising interest and appetite for recycled-based products and packaging, demand remains strong for plastics recycling equipment as 2021 looks to turn into 2022. Company officials contacted on the Fakuma trade show floor to discuss market conditions do not expect that to change anytime soon.
ENVIRONMENT
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Experimenting With Recycled Plastics In Asphalt

PennDOT is experimenting with a new type of road surfacing. A pilot project is taking place in Delaware County that mixes asphalt with recycled plastics. “This material is intended to strengthen the roadway surface, without leeching plastic material into the surrounding environment,” PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary Mark Keiser explained Wednesday. “We will evaluate the material performance over a five year period.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Recycled Roads? New Pa. pilot program will pave roadway with recycled plastic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new pilot program in Pennsylvania will work to use an asphalt/recycled plastic mix in an attempt to strengthen the roadway surface while helping to keep waste plastic out of landfills. The project, coordinated through PennDOT’s Strategic Recycling Program which is funded through DEP, includes two...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy