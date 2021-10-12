CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Let’s enjoy the ride”: William Shatner speaks with “awe” of the “miracle” of his upcoming space flight

By ABC Audio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, William Shatner will be strapped into Blue Origins New Shepard rocket and do what his alter-ego James T. Kirk has done countless times: travel to space. In a new promotional video from Jeff Bezos‘ company, Shatner talks with “wonder” about his upcoming experience. “It’s life-changing in its way,” the

Jeff Bezos
William Shatner
Robb Report

‘Weightlessness. Jesus’: Watch 90-Year-Old William Shatner Float in Space on His Blue Origin Flight

Following the successful, much-hyped first crewed mission of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturer just added another historic trip to its credit. On Wednesday, Blue Origin launched Star Trek alum William Shatner into space. The actor, along with three crewmates, headed skyward at 10:49 am aboard the New Shepard rocket, which took off with a max velocity of 2,235 mph from the company’s Texas launch site. In a matter of 10 minutes and 17 seconds, the capsule crossed the Kármán line—also known as the edge of space, at 62 miles above the Earth. The booster eventually reached an apogee of...
Seattle Times

A salute to William Shatner and to living in awe

William Shatner was at a loss for words. It was an uncharacteristic state of affairs for the loquacious 90-year-old actor, recording artist and TV pitchman, although cut him some slack. He had just been rocketed more than 65 miles into the sky and then, with his three Blue Origin spacecraft companions, touched down gently in Texas. It took his breath away. For a little while.
International Business Times

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands Before William Shatner's Blue Origin Space Flight

Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are spending time together in Texas ahead of William Shatner's trip to space. On Monday, the 51-year-old Emmy-winning journalist took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the former Amazon CEO, 57, holding hands after arriving in Texas for the upcoming launch of the billionaire's aerospace company Blue Origin. Shatner, 90, will make history as the oldest person to blast off to space when he joins three crewmates aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.
Palm Beach Daily News

Five facts about William Shatner's Blue Origin star trek - or space flight

William Shatner, the man best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series and the first six films in the "Star Trek" movie franchise, is set to take flight on a New Shepard rocket at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site.
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
