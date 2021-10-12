Some Colorado insurance will cover gender-affirming care
DENVER (AP) - Colorado will include gender confirmation care in its individual and small group health insurance plans, state and federal officials announced Tuesday. The state's plan under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will include jaw, cheek and eye modifications, face tightening, facial bone remodeling for facial feminization, breast or chest construction and reductions and laser hair removal.www.the-journal.com
