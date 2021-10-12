‘The Listener’: Tessa Thompson To Topline Latest Feature From Director Steve Buscemi

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...

