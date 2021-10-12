‘The Listener’: Tessa Thompson To Topline Latest Feature From Director Steve Buscemi

Illumination’s “Sing 2,” the animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, will world premiere at AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
The movie, a sequel to 2016’s “Sing,” follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he and his cast of performing animals prepare for their biggest concert yet in Redshore City, and must convince a reclusive rockstar (Bono) to join them. The film will feature more than 40 covers of classic and contemporary hit songs.
Returning stars, along with McConaughey, include Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Jennings. They are...
