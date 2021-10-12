CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Listener’: Tessa Thompson To Topline Latest Feature From Director Steve Buscemi

By Matt Grobar
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusive: Emmy winner Steve Buscemi has wrapped production on his newest feature The Listener, starring Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson, Deadline has learned. The contained film written by Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenandhollywood.com

Tessa Thompson to Play a Helpline Volunteer in “The Listener”

Slated to hit theaters later this month, Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” sees Tessa Thompson sharing the screen with Ruth Negga in a period drama about old friends who reunite as adults. She’s set to take a solo outing in “The Listener,” a contained film that “features only one on-screen role.” Deadline confirmed that production just wrapped on the feature.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny DeVito Joins LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson in ‘Haunted Mansion’ (Exclusive)

Danny DeVito has joined the luminous cast of Haunted Mansion, Disney’s ghostly family adventure based on one of the company’s signature theme park rides. DeVito, whose last big-screen studio appearance was in 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, boards a project that already has LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson on the call sheet. Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People and Bad Hair, is making his big-budget studio debut on Mansion, which began production last week in New Orleans and Atlanta. The details of the story and script by Katie Dippold are being kept deep in the bayou. The film follows a...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Tessa Thompson leads cast of The Listener

Tessa Thompson is starring in 'The Listener', the new film that has been directed by Steve Buscemi. Tessa Thompson will lead the cast of 'The Listener'. The 38-year-old actress stars in the contained movie that has been directed by Steve Buscemi and was filmed in Los Angeles across August and September.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Steve Buscemi
imdb.com

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (Exclusive)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022.
TV SERIES
People

Tessa Thompson and Joaquin Phoenix Among 2021 Gotham Awards Nominees

This year's list of Gotham Awards nominees has been revealed, honoring some of the most memorable performances, films and series of 2021. The group of nominees for Best Feature includes The Green Knight, The Lost Daughter, Pig, Passing and Test Pattern. The Gotham Awards typically focus on indie projects and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sing 2’ to World Premiere at AFI Fest

Illumination’s “Sing 2,” the animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, will world premiere at AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The movie, a sequel to 2016’s “Sing,” follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he and his cast of performing animals prepare for their biggest concert yet in Redshore City, and must convince a reclusive rockstar (Bono) to join them. The film will feature more than 40 covers of classic and contemporary hit songs. Returning stars, along with McConaughey, include Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Jennings. They are...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
awardswatch.com

NEON and QC Entertainment board horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta

NEON and QC Entertainment today announced they have signed on to make the untitled horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta. QC Entertainment, the multi-Best Picture Oscar nominated producers of Get Out and BlacKkKlansman, will co-finance the film with Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick producing and Edward H. Hamm Jr. executive producing. NEON, the distributor behind Best Picture winner Parasite, will co-finance and executive produce.
MOVIES
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Noah Jupe to Star in Musical Drama ‘Dreamin’ Wild’

Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges and Zooey Deschanel have been cast in Dreamin’ Wild, an indie drama from Bill Pohlad centered on a recently rediscovered and reappraised musical act, Donnie and Joe Emerson. Walton Goggins, Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Chris Messina have also been cast in the project, which is now in production in Spokane, Washington. Pohlad, who previously tackled Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson in the biopic Love & Mercy, wrote the screenplay and is directing. Innisfree Pictures’ Jim Burke (Green Book) is producing with River Road’s Kim Roth (Mudbound) and Pohlad. SPG3’s Viviana Vezzani (Moonfall) and Karl Spoerri (The Old...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Amy Aniobi

Amy Aniobi is a producer and writer, known for Insecure (2016), Silicon Valley (2014) and Lisa and Amy Are Black (2014). See full bio ». Insecure (TV Series) (executive producer - 10 episodes, 2020) (co-executive producer - 8 episodes, 2018) (supervising producer - 8 episodes, 2017) (producer - 8 episodes, 2016)
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Rachel Bloom to Play Twins (!!) in Hulu Comedy, Reunite With Crazy Ex Boss

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom just found her next TV role… well, two of them. Bloom will play twin sisters in the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister), our sister site Deadline reports. The project, now in development at the streamer, will reunite Bloom with Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex with her and served as showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Eternals Star Brian Tyree Henry Says The Film Put 'Power' Back In Him Again

"Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry tends to play characters who have gone through a lot of personal trauma, whether it's rising rapper Paper Boi on the FX series, crime boss Jamal in "Widows," or Arkham Asylum's clerk in "Joker." He's seen a lot of the dark side of humanity, and it was starting to take a real toll. Taking on the character of Phastos in Chloé Zhao's "The Eternals" did him a world of good, however, and helped the actor feel power within himself again.
MOVIES
Deadline

Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.  The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot. Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher. Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy