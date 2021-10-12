CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[WATCH] So Many Ways to Ruin a Beautiful Montana Marriage Proposal

Well, wedding season is coming to a close. It is time for a new batch of soon-to-be-married couples. Before you know it, more and more proposal videos will be surfacing online. 2021 was the year I decided to pop the question. It happened way back in January. Since then we...

Incredible Montana Airbnb Gets National Love For Gorgeous Views

One thing on my to-do list is to gather a bunch of friends and family and split the cost of a ridiculously priced getaway. There are so many cool places you can find on sites like Airbnb but they're more than a little out of my price range. But when you start dividing up the cost between a dozen people it doesn't seem quite so bad.
Tips for a successful marriage proposal

People ready to “pop the question” may wonder about the right way to initiate an engagement proposal. Because a marriage proposal is such a memorable moment in a couples’ lives together, those doing the proposing often go to great lengths to ensure things go smoothly. While there is no proposal playbook, these guidelines can assist those ready to take the leap.
Disgusting Misuse of A Montana Campground

The campgrounds of Montana have been visited by more people than ever this past summer. The allure of our state's scenery has brought curious folk into the rural landscapes, often where they've never been before. And some of them don't know how to treat our public places. The Bureau of...
Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
Gabby Petito’s parents reveal how they really felt about Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents recently said that they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe for the rest of her life. Petito’s parents recently spoke on Australia’s “60 Minutes.” In an interview published Sunday, the family suggested they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe. “He just seemed like...
This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missoula Calls Out Tourists in the Nicest Way Possible

Destination Missoula was created back in 2003 as our city's official tourism program. A website and social media to tell and show the world why they should visit Missoula, I think there's even a magazine that gets distributed to places that tourists go, like hotels and restaurants. DM's photos and insightful articles make it difficult for anyone on the planet to pass up a visit to Missoula. For those of us who live here, the goal for Destination Missoula is to educate the public about the importance of tourism dollars to our local economy. You live here, you know how the cycle works.
Helicopter Tour of Glacier National Park? Take One While You Can

Things are always under review when it comes to how visitors will experience Glacier National Park. Although it had mixed reviews from users, the ticketing system that was implemented for the Going to the Sun Road this year was deemed a success. Sure, it was a bit of a pain to have to purchase tickets online and in advance, but the whole idea was to ease traffic and the numbers show that it did help. It's also promising that the statistics show reduced traffic at a time when so many people wanted to visit the park after spending much of 2020 in lockdown. Will the ticketing system return next year? That question has yet to be answered. But there is a bit of news about one way you can tour Glacier National Park. Or, at least a way you can tour it for now.
Only In Arizona

The Tiny Mountain Town In Arizona That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There are lots of little towns hiding in Arizona’s many mountain ranges, and Crown King is among the tiniest of them all. Complete with a saloon, general store, and plenty of unpaved dirt roads, this former mining town looks like something right out of a Western movie, and it makes a perfect day trip destination. […] The post The Tiny Mountain Town In Arizona That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Awesome! Twelve-Year-Old Montana Girl Writes Best-Selling Book

There must be something in the water. How else can we explain these stories of talented writers that have been coming out of Montana recently? We've been following along with the success of Stephanie Land over the last few months and have shared details as her memoir was being turned into a Netflix miniseries. The show is out now and it's a hit with a few people in our building. And if you're a fan, you can even get an autographed copy of the memoir from a bookstore here in Missoula.
Montana Family Hires Lawyer to Defend Dog from Neighbor Complaint

You may have heard the saying "Good fences make for good neighbors." But not everyone wants to have the entire perimeter of their house fenced. I have recently been looking to confront a neighbor about the large amount of "land mines" (a.k.a dog poo.) that one of his many dogs has been leaving on my property. One of the few parts of my property that is not fenced. With the leaves falling and the threat of snow showers, I would like it if the neighbor did what is right and picks it up. If not, I will be forced to clean it up and somehow resist the urge to dump it all in his yard.
National Park Service Reveals Hilarious Pumpkin Carving Templates

It is that time of year again. Time to pick out the perfect pumpkin, slice it with a giant knife, and casually rip its guts out. Pumpkin carving is always one of our favorite fall events in my household. Taking time to precisely carve the perfect design into a hollowed-out gourd. Picking the design can be tough though. Some years I go "free-hand" and just start cutting. Other years I like to use templates that help keep the lines straight and the designs immaculate.
Missoula’s Fall Family Fest is Set to Provide Fun for All

I don't know if it's the continuation of COVID or maybe that the summer weather was so nice for so long, but this Halloween season has felt like it took a while to really get kicked into gear. It could also be the fact that we were getting news about cancellations before we even had any events on the calendar. Yes, it's a bit of a weird fall without the Missoula Maze and the Missoula Haunted House being options for entertainment. But as we've moved closer toward the holiday, we've found plenty of activities that are providing fall and Halloween fun for Missoula.
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

