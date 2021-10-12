[WATCH] So Many Ways to Ruin a Beautiful Montana Marriage Proposal

Things are always under review when it comes to how visitors will experience Glacier National Park. Although it had mixed reviews from users, the ticketing system that was implemented for the Going to the Sun Road this year was deemed a success. Sure, it was a bit of a pain to have to purchase tickets online and in advance, but the whole idea was to ease traffic and the numbers show that it did help. It's also promising that the statistics show reduced traffic at a time when so many people wanted to visit the park after spending much of 2020 in lockdown. Will the ticketing system return next year? That question has yet to be answered. But there is a bit of news about one way you can tour Glacier National Park. Or, at least a way you can tour it for now.

