LA Galaxy may currently sit safely in a playoff spot, they know that can change in the blink of an eye should they fail to continue to get results. Which is what makes matches against teams like Houston Dynamo so important, yet so difficult. While the Dynamo sit outside of playoff contention, they still want to prove a point at home, and spoil the fun for LA. That wasn't going to happen though, and the Galaxy were able to put in a strong performance for the 3-0 win on the road.

MLS ・ 4 HOURS AGO