Bennington, VT

Vandalism To Bennington Museum May Have Meaning Behind The Number 38

By Cheryl Adams
 8 days ago
On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 09:28 in the morning, Bennington Police were dispatched to the Bennington Museum located at 75 Main Street Bennington, Vermont. There was a report of vandalism that occurred overnight. The officer who responded to the call learned that a Bennington Museum employee arrived and had discovered a large banner had been erected between two light poles at the entrance to the museum’s courtyard.

