Wrestlers coming back big with benefit event

By Brian D. King bking@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Wrestling Entertainment organizers say they'll be back, bigger and better than ever, with an event that will benefit the Northeastern State University cheer squad. UWE has entertained audiences in Tahlequah since 2009. Its brand of entertainment is unique to the area because fans come from all walks of life. Most of the wrestlers have day jobs through which they support themselves. Wrestling is more of a hobby for them, and also a way to give back to the community.

