BRISTOL – The Connecticut Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives appointed Cindy Bombard as its president of the association’s executives for the next two years. The CACCE appointed officers after a unanimous vote they will be Bombard, of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, as president, Yetta Augur of Cheshire Chamber of Commerce as first vice president, P.J. Prunty of Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce as vice president, Adam Ney of CBIA as secretary and treasurer, Lynn Ward of Waterbury Regional Chamber of Commerce as ex-offiicio and Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of CBIA.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO