CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vezatin regulates seizures by controlling AMPAR-mediated synaptic activity

By You Wang
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough many studies have explored the mechanism of epilepsy, it remains unclear and deserves further investigation. Vezatin has been reported to be a synaptic regulatory protein involved in regulating neuronal synaptic transmission (NST). However, the role of vezatin in epilepsy remains unknown. Therefore, the aims of this study are to investigate

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structural basis of cytokine-mediated activation of ALK family receptors

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)1 and the related leukocyte tyrosine kinase (LTK)2 are recently deorphanized receptor tyrosine kinases3. Together with their activating cytokines, ALKAL1 and ALKAL24,5,6 (also called FAM150A and FAM150B or AUGÎ² and AUGÎ±, respectively), they are involved in neural development7, cancer7,8,9 and autoimmune diseases10. Furthermore, mammalian ALK recently emerged as a key regulator of energy expenditure and weight gain11, consistent with a metabolic role for Drosophila ALK12. Despite such functional pleiotropy and growing therapeutic relevance13,14, structural insights into ALK and LTK and their complexes with cognate cytokines have remained scarce. Here we show that the cytokine-binding segments of human ALK and LTK comprise a novel architectural chimera of a permuted TNF-like module that braces a glycine-rich subdomain featuring a hexagonal lattice of long polyglycine type II helices. The cognate cytokines ALKAL1 and ALKAL2 are monomeric three-helix bundles, yet their binding to ALK and LTK elicits similar dimeric assemblies with two-fold symmetry, that tent a single cytokine molecule proximal to the cell membrane. We show that the membrane-proximal EGF-like domain dictates the apparent cytokine preference of ALK. Assisted by these diverse structure"“function findings, we propose a structural and mechanistic blueprint for complexes of ALK family receptors, and thereby extend the repertoire of ligand-mediated dimerization mechanisms adopted by receptor tyrosine kinases.
BELGIUM
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Nature.com

p53-mediated redox control promotes liver regeneration and maintains liver function in response to CCl

The p53 transcription factor coordinates wide-ranging responses to stress that contribute to its function as a tumour suppressor. The responses to p53 induction are complex and range from mediating the elimination of stressed or damaged cells to promoting survival and repair. These activities of p53 can modulate tumour development but may also play a role in pathological responses to stress such as tissue damage and repair. Using a p53 reporter mouse, we have previously detected strong induction of p53 activity in the liver of mice treated with the hepatotoxin carbon tetrachloride (CCl4). Here, we show that p53 functions to support repair and recovery from CCl4-mediated liver damage, control reactive oxygen species (ROS) and limit the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), in part through the activation of a detoxification cytochrome P450, CYP2A5 (CYP2A6 in humans). Our work demonstrates an important role for p53-mediated redox control in facilitating the hepatic regenerative response after damage and identifies CYP2A5/CYP2A6 as a mediator of this pathway with potential prognostic utility in human HCC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Myosin 1f-mediated activation of microglia contributes to the photoreceptor degeneration in a mouse model of retinal detachment

Photoreceptor death and neurodegeneration is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss. The inflammatory response of microglia plays an important role in the process of neurodegeneration. In this study, we chose retinal detachment as the model of photoreceptor degeneration. We found Myosin 1f was upregulated after retinal detachment, and it was specifically expressed in microglia. Deficiency of myosin 1f protected against photoreceptor apoptosis by inhibiting microglia activation. The elimination of microglia can abolish the protective effect of myosin 1f deficiency. After stimulation by LPS, microglia with myosin 1f deficiency showed downregulation of the MAPK and AKT pathways. Our results demonstrated that myosin 1f plays a crucial role in microglia-induced neuroinflammation after retinal injury and photoreceptor degeneration by regulating two classic inflammatory pathways and thereby decreasing the expression of inflammatory cytokines. Knockout of myosin 1f reduces the intensity of the immune response and prevents cell death of photoreceptor, suggesting that myosin 1f can be inhibited to prevent a decline in visual acuity after retinal detachment.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Res#Ampa#Synaptic#Epileptic Seizures#Ampar#Nst#Pka
Nature.com

Personalized behavior management as a replacement for medications for pain control and mood regulation

A lack of personalized approaches in non-medication pain management has prevented these alternative forms of treatment from achieving the desired efficacy. One hundred and ten female patients with fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) and 60 healthy women without chronic pain were assessed for severity of chronic or retrospective occasional pain, respectively, along with alexithymia, depression, anxiety, coping strategies, and personality traits. All analyses were conducted following a 'resource matching' hypothesis predicting that to be effective, a behavioral coping mechanism diverting or producing cognitive resources should correspond to particular mechanisms regulating pain severity in the patient. Moderated mediation analysis found that extraverts could effectively cope with chronic pain and avoid the use of medications for pain and mood management by lowering depressive symptoms through the use of distraction mechanism as a habitual ('out-of-touch-with-reality') behavior. However, introverts could effectively cope with chronic pain and avoid the use of medications by lowering catastrophizing through the use of distraction mechanism as a situational ('in-touch-with-reality') behavior. Thus, personalized behavior management techniques applied according to a mechanism of capturing or diverting the main individual 'resource' of the pain experience from its 'feeding' to supporting another activity may increase efficacy in the reduction of pain severity along with decreasing the need for pain relief and mood-stabilizing medications.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinct roles of astroglia and neurons in synaptic plasticity and memory

Long-term potentiation (LTP) in the hippocampus is the most studied form of synaptic plasticity. Temporal integration of synaptic inputs is essential in synaptic plasticity and is assumed to be achieved through Ca2+ signaling in neurons and astroglia. However, whether these two cell types play different roles in LTP remain unknown. Here, we found that through the integration of synaptic inputs, astrocyte inositol triphosphate (IP3) receptor type 2 (IP3R2)-dependent Ca2+ signaling was critical for late-phase LTP (L-LTP) but not early-phase LTP (E-LTP). Moreover, this process was mediated by astrocyte-derived brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). In contrast, neuron-derived BDNF was critical for both E-LTP and L-LTP. Importantly, the dynamic differences in BDNF secretion play a role in modulating distinct forms of LTP. Moreover, astrocyte- and neuron-derived BDNF exhibited different roles in memory. These observations enriched our knowledge of LTP and memory at the cellular level and implied distinct roles of astrocytes and neurons in information integration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased locomotor activity via regulation of GABAergic signalling in foxp2 mutant zebrafish-implications for neurodevelopmental disorders

Recent advances in the genetics of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) have identified the transcription factor FOXP2 as one of numerous risk genes, e.g. in autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). FOXP2 function is suggested to be involved in GABAergic signalling and numerous studies demonstrate that GABAergic function is altered in NDDs, thus disrupting the excitation/inhibition balance. Interestingly, GABAergic signalling components, including glutamate-decarboxylase 1 (Gad1) and GABA receptors, are putative transcriptional targets of FOXP2. However, the specific role of FOXP2 in the pathomechanism of NDDs remains elusive. Here we test the hypothesis that Foxp2 affects behavioural dimensions via GABAergic signalling using zebrafish as model organism. We demonstrate that foxp2 is expressed by a subset of GABAergic neurons located in brain regions involved in motor functions, including the subpallium, posterior tuberculum, thalamus and medulla oblongata. Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing we generated a novel foxp2 zebrafish loss-of-function mutant that exhibits increased locomotor activity. Further, genetic and/or pharmacological disruption of Gad1 or GABA-A receptors causes increased locomotor activity, resembling the phenotype of foxp2 mutants. Application of muscimol, a GABA-A receptor agonist, rescues the hyperactive phenotype induced by the foxp2 loss-of-function. By reverse translation of the therapeutic effect on hyperactive behaviour exerted by methylphenidate, we note that application of methylphenidate evokes different responses in wildtype compared to foxp2 or gad1b loss-of-function animals. Together, our findings support the hypothesis that foxp2 regulates locomotor activity via GABAergic signalling. This provides one targetable mechanism, which may contribute to behavioural phenotypes commonly observed in NDDs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of the antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen in patients with chronic hepatitis B: a phase 2 randomized controlled trial

Chronic infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) leads to an increased risk of death from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Functional cure rates are low with current treatment options (nucleos(t)ide analogs (NAs) and pegylated interferons). Bepirovirsen is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting all HBV messenger RNAs; in cell culture and animal models, bepirovirsen leads to reductions in HBV-derived RNAs, HBV DNA and viral proteins. This phase 2 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the first evaluation of the safety and activity of an antisense oligonucleotide targeting HBV RNA in both treatment-naÃ¯ve and virally suppressed individuals with chronic HBV infection. The primary objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of bepirovirsen in individuals with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) (NCT02981602). The secondary objective was to assess antiviral activity, including the change from baseline to day 29 in serum hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) concentration. Participants with CHB infection â‰¥6 months and serum HBsAg â‰¥50 IU"‰mlâˆ’1 were enrolled from seven centers across Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea and randomized (3:1 within each dose cohort) to receive bepirovirsen or placebo via subcutaneous injection twice weekly during weeks 1 and 2 (days 1, 4, 8 and 11) and once weekly during weeks 3 and 4 (days 15 and 22). Participants were then followed for 26 weeks. Twenty-four participants were treatment-naÃ¯ve and seven were receiving stable NA therapy. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild/moderate (most commonly injection site reactions). Eleven (61.1%) and three (50.0%) treatment-naÃ¯ve participants experienced one or more treatment-emergent adverse event in the bepirovirsen and placebo groups, respectively. In participants receiving NA therapy, the corresponding numbers were three (60.0%) and one (50.0%). Transient, self-resolving alanine aminotransferase flares (â‰¥2Ã— upper limit of normal) were observed in eight treatment-naÃ¯ve participants and three participants on stable NA regimens in the bepirovirsen treatment arms. HBsAg reductions were observed and were significant versus placebo for treatment-naÃ¯ve participants receiving bepirovirsen 300"‰mg (P"‰="‰0.001), but not for the bepirovirsen 150"‰mg group (P"‰="‰0.245) or participants receiving stable NA therapy (P"‰="‰0.762). Two participants in each of the 300 mg dose groups achieved HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation by day 29 (n"‰="‰3) or day 36 (n"‰="‰1). Bepirovirsen had a favorable safety profile. These preliminary observations warrant further investigation of the safety and activity of bepirovirsen in a larger CHB patient population.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Nitric oxide mediates activity-dependent change to synaptic excitation during a critical period in Drosophila

The emergence of coordinated network function during nervous system development is often associated with critical periods. These phases are sensitive to activity perturbations during, but not outside, of the critical period, that can lead to permanently altered network function for reasons that are not well understood. In particular, the mechanisms that transduce neuronal activity to regulating changes in neuronal physiology or structure are not known. Here, we take advantage of a recently identified invertebrate model for studying critical periods, the Drosophila larval locomotor system. Manipulation of neuronal activity during this critical period is sufficient to increase synaptic excitation and to permanently leave the locomotor network prone to induced seizures. Using genetics and pharmacological manipulations, we identify nitric oxide (NO)-signaling as a key mediator of activity. Transiently increasing or decreasing NO-signaling during the critical period mimics the effects of activity manipulations, causing the same lasting changes in synaptic transmission and susceptibility to seizure induction. Moreover, the effects of increased activity on the developing network are suppressed by concomitant reduction in NO-signaling and enhanced by additional NO-signaling. These data identify NO signaling as a downstream effector, providing new mechanistic insight into how activity during a critical period tunes a developing network.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

FBXW11 contributes to stem-cell-like features and liver metastasis through regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 transcription in colorectal cancer

Colorectal tumorigenesis is a heterogeneous disease driven by multiple genetic and epigenetic alterations. F-box and WD repeat domain containing 11 (FBXW11) is a member of the F-box protein family that regulates the ubiquitination of key factors associated with tumor growth and aggressiveness. Our study aimed to explore the role of FBXW11 in the development and metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). FBXW11 was overexpressed in colorectal tumor tissues and its overexpression was associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. The upregulation of FBXW11 not only promoted cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but also contributed to maintaining stem-cell features in colorectal tumor cells. Further analysis revealed that FBXW11 targeted hypermethylated in cancer 1 (HIC1) and reduced its stability in CRC cells through ubiquitination. Moreover, the expression of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a deacetylase in tumor cells was upregulated by FBXW11 via regulating HIC1 expression. The mouse xenograft models of CRC confirmed that FBXW11 knockdown impeded colorectal tumor growth and liver metastasis in vivo. In summary, our study identified FBXW11 as an oncogenic factor that contributed to stem-cell-like properties and liver metastasis in CRC via regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 expression. These results provide a rationale for the development of FBXW11-targeting drugs for CRC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

TRPC1 promotes the genesis and progression of colorectal cancer via activating CaM-mediated PI3K/AKT signaling axis

Transient receptor potential canonical (TRPC) channels are the most prominent nonselective cation channels involved in various diseases. However, the function, clinical significance, and molecular mechanism of TRPCs in colorectal cancer (CRC) progression remain unclear. In this study, we identified that TRPC1 was the major variant gene of the TRPC family in CRC patients. TRPC1 was upregulated in CRC tissues compared with adjacent normal tissues and high expression of TRPC1 was associated with more aggressive tumor progression and poor overall survival. TRPC1 knockdown inhibited cell proliferation, cell-cycle progression, invasion, and migration in vitro, as well as tumor growth in vivo; whereas TRPC1 overexpression promoted colorectal tumor growth and metastasis in vitro and in vivo. In addition, colorectal tumorigenesis was significantly attenuated in Trpc1-/- mice. Mechanistically, TRPC1 could enhance the interaction between calmodulin (CaM) and the PI3K p85 subunit by directly binding to CaM, which further activated the PI3K/AKT and its downstream signaling molecules implicated in cell cycle progression and epithelial-mesenchymal transition. Silencing of CaM attenuated the oncogenic effects of TRPC1. Taken together, these results provide evidence that TRPC1 plays a pivotal oncogenic role in colorectal tumorigenesis and tumor progression by activating CaM-mediated PI3K/AKT signaling axis. Targeting TRPC1 represents a novel and specific approach for CRC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

ELK4-mediated lncRNA SNHG22 promotes gastric cancer progression through interacting with EZH2 and regulating miR-200c-3p/Notch1 axis

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play important regulatory roles in the initiation and progression of various cancers. However, the biological roles and the potential mechanisms of lncRNAs in gastric cancers remain unclear. Here, we report that the expression of lncRNA SNHG22 (small nucleolar RNA host gene 22) was significantly increased in GC (Gastric Cancer) tissues and cells, which confers poor prognosis of patients. Knockdown of SNHG22 inhibited the proliferation and invasion ability of GC cells. Moreover, we identified that the transcriptional factor, ELK4 (ETS transcription factor ELK4), could promote SNHG22 expression in GC cells. In addition, using RNA pull-down followed MS assay, we found that SNHG22 directly bound to EZH2 (enhancer of zeste 2 polycomb repressive complex 2 subunit) to suppress the expression of tumor suppressor genes. At the same time, SNHG22 sponged miR-200c-3p to increase Notch1 (notch receptor 1) expression. Taken together, our findings demonstrated the role of SNHG22 on promoting proliferation and invasion of GC cells. And we revealed a new regulatory mechanism of SNHG22 in GC cells. SNHG22 is a promising lncRNA biomarker for diagnosis and prognosis and a potential target for GC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

5-IP is a GPCR messenger mediating neural control of synaptotagmin-dependent insulin exocytosis and glucose homeostasis

5-diphosphoinositol pentakisphosphate (5-IP7) is a signalling metabolite linked to various cellular processes. How extracellular stimuli elicit 5-IP7 signalling remains unclear. Here we show that 5-IP7 in Î² cells mediates parasympathetic stimulation of synaptotagmin-7 (Syt7)-dependent insulin release. Mechanistically, vagal stimulation and activation of muscarinic acetylcholine receptors triggers GÎ±q"“PLC"“PKCâˆ’PKD-dependent signalling and activates IP6K1, the 5-IP7 synthase. Whereas both 5-IP7 and its precursor IP6 compete with PIP2 for binding to Syt7, Ca2+ selectively binds 5-IP7 with high affinity, freeing Syt7 to enable fusion of insulin-containing vesicles with the cell membrane. Î²-cell-specific IP6K1 deletion diminishes insulin secretion and glucose clearance elicited by muscarinic stimulation, whereas mice carrying a phosphorylation-mimicking, hyperactive IP6K1 mutant display augmented insulin release, congenital hyperinsulinaemia and obesity. These phenotypes are absent in mice lacking Syt7. Our study proposes a new conceptual framework for inositol pyrophosphate physiology in which 5-IP7 acts as a GPCR second messenger at the interface between peripheral nervous system and metabolic organs, transmitting Gq-coupled GPCR stimulation to unclamp Syt7-dependent, and perhaps other, exocytotic events.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of uremic toxins on hippocampal synaptic transmission: implication for neurodegeneration in chronic kidney disease

Patients affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) have an increased risk of developing cognitive impairment. The cause of mental health disorders in CKD and in chronic hemodialysis patients is multifactorial, due to the interaction of classical cardiovascular disease risk factors, kidney- and dialysis-related risk factors with depression, and multiple drugs overuse. A large number of compounds, defined as uremic toxins that normally are excreted by healthy kidneys, accumulate in the circulations, in the tissues, and in the organs of CKD patients. Among the candidate uremic toxins are several guanidino compounds, such as Guanidine. Uremic toxins may also accumulate in the brain and may have detrimental effects on cerebral resident cells (neurons, astrocytes, microglia) and microcirculation. The present study aims to analyze the effect of Guanidine on hippocampal excitatory postsynaptic field potentials (fEPSPs) and in CA1 pyramidal neurons recorded intracellularly. Moreover, we compared these effects with the alterations induced in vitro by CKD patients derived serum samples. Our results show an increased, dose-dependent, synaptic activity in the CA1 area in response to both synthetic Guanidine and patient's serum, through a mechanism involving glutamatergic transmission. In particular, the concomitant increase of both NMDA and AMPA component of the excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) suggests a presynaptic mechanism. Interestingly, in presence of the lower dose of guanidine, we measure a significant reduction of EPSCs, in fact the compound does not inhibit GABA receptors allowing their inhibitory effect of glutamate release. These findings suggest that cognitive symptoms induced by the increase of uremic compounds in the serum of CKD patients are caused, at least in part, by an increased glutamatergic transmission in the hippocampus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hippocampal disruptions of synaptic and astrocyte metabolism are primary events of early amyloid pathology in the 5xFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is an unremitting neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cerebral amyloid-Î² (AÎ²) accumulation and gradual decline in cognitive function. Changes in brain energy metabolism arise in the preclinical phase of AD, suggesting an important metabolic component of early AD pathology. Neurons and astrocytes function in close metabolic collaboration, which is essential for the recycling of neurotransmitters in the synapse. However, this crucial metabolic interplay during the early stages of AD development has not been sufficiently investigated. Here, we provide an integrative analysis of cellular metabolism during the early stages of AÎ² accumulation in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus of the 5xFAD mouse model of AD. Our electrophysiological examination revealed an increase in spontaneous excitatory signaling in the 5xFAD hippocampus. This hyperactive neuronal phenotype coincided with decreased hippocampal tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle metabolism mapped by stable 13C isotope tracing. Particularly, reduced astrocyte TCA cycle activity and decreased glutamine synthesis led to hampered neuronal GABA synthesis in the 5xFAD hippocampus. In contrast, the cerebral cortex of 5xFAD mice displayed an elevated capacity for oxidative glucose metabolism, which may suggest a metabolic compensation in this brain region. We found limited changes when we explored the brain proteome and metabolome of the 5xFAD mice, supporting that the functional metabolic disturbances between neurons and astrocytes are early primary events in AD pathology. In addition, synaptic mitochondrial and glycolytic function was selectively impaired in the 5xFAD hippocampus, whereas non-synaptic mitochondrial function was maintained. These findings were supported by ultrastructural analyses demonstrating disruptions in mitochondrial morphology, particularly in the 5xFAD hippocampus. Collectively, our study reveals complex regional and cell-specific metabolic adaptations in the early stages of amyloid pathology, which may be fundamental for the progressing synaptic dysfunctions in AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial genome and its regulator TFAM modulates head and neck tumourigenesis through intracellular metabolic reprogramming and activation of oncogenic effectors

Mitochondrial transcriptional factor A (TFAM) acts as a key regulatory to control mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA); the impact of TFAM and mtDNA in modulating carcinogenesis is controversial. Current study aims to define TFAM mediated regulations in head and neck cancer (HNC). Multifaceted analyses in HNC cells genetically manipulated for TFAM were performed. Clinical associations of TFAM and mtDNA encoded Electron Transport Chain (ETC) genes in regulating HNC tumourigenesis were also examined in HNC specimens. At cellular level, TFAM silencing led to an enhanced cell growth, motility and chemoresistance whereas enforced TFAM expression significantly reversed these phenotypic changes. These TFAM mediated cellular changes resulted from (1) metabolic reprogramming by directing metabolism towards aerobic glycolysis, based on the detection of less respiratory capacity in accompany with greater lactate production; and/or (2) enhanced ERK1/2-Akt-mTORC-S6 signalling activity in response to TFAM induced mtDNA perturbance. Clinical impacts of TFAM and mtDNA were further defined in carcinogen-induced mouse tongue cancer and clinical human HNC tissues; as the results showed that TFAM and mtDNA expression were significantly dropped in tumour compared with their normal counterparts and negatively correlated with disease progression. Collectively, our data uncovered a tumour-suppressing role of TFAM and mtDNA in determining HNC oncogenicity and potentially paved the way for development of TFAM/mtDNA based scheme for HNC diagnosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

TM7SF2 regulates cell proliferation and apoptosis by activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer

Transmembrane 7 superfamily member 2 (TM7SF2) coding an enzyme involved in cholesterol metabolism has been found to be differentially expressed in kinds of tissues. Nevertheless, the role of TM7SF2 in the regulation of growth and progression among various cancers is unclear. In this study, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, real-time RT-PCR and western blotting analysis were used to determine the TM7SF2 expression in cervical cancer tissues. Next, we used multiple methods to determine the ability of cell proliferation, migration, invasion, apoptosis, and cell cycle in cervical cancer cells after TM7SF2 modulation, such as CCK8 assay, colony formation assay, Transwell assay, wound healing assay, and flow cytometry. Our results revealed that upregulation of TM7SF2 facilitated cell proliferation and metastasis, suppressed cell apoptosis and prevented G0/G1 phase arrests in C33A and SiHa cells. Consistently, the opposite effects were observed after TM7SF2 knockout in cervical cancer cells. Further, we found that TM7SF2 participated in promoting tumorigenesis and progression via activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer, which can be partly reversed by Raf inhibitor LY3009120. Moreover, TM7SF2 overexpression contributed to enhancement of xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Our findings indicated that TM7SF2 plays a vital role in tumor promotion by involving in C-Raf/ERK activation. Therefore, TM7SF2 could serve as a therapeutic target in future cervical cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nerve growth factor (NGF) with hypoxia response elements loaded by adeno-associated virus (AAV) combined with neural stem cells improve the spinal cord injury recovery

The ischemia and hypoxia microenvironment after spinal cord injury (SCI) makes SCI repair a challenging problem. With various stimulus, chances for neural stem cells (NSCs) to differentiate into neurons, astrocytes, oligodendrocytes are great and is considered as a potential source of the stem cell therapy to SCI. Our research used adeno-associated virus (AAV) to carry the target gene to transfect neural stem cells. Transfected NSCs can express nerve growth factor (NGF) navigated by five hypoxia-responsive elements (5HRE). Therefore, the 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could express NGF specifically in hypoxia sites to promote the tissue repair and function recovery. Based on the regeneration of neurocytes and promotion of the recovery found in SCI models, via locomotor assessment, histochemical staining and molecular examinations, our results demonstrated that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could improve the motor function, neurons survival and molecules expression of SCI rats. Meanwhile, the downregulated expression of autophagy-related proteins indicated the inhibitive effect of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs on autophagy. Our research showed that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs contribute to SCI repair which might via inhibiting autophagy and improving the survival rate of neuronal cells. The new therapy also hampered the hyperplasia of neural glial scars and induced axon regeneration. These positive functions of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs all indicate a promising SCI treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Systematic characterization of human response to H1N1 influenza vaccination through the construction and integration of personalized transcriptome response profiles

Gene expression data is commonly used in vaccine studies to characterize differences between treatment groups or sampling time points. Group-wise comparisons of the transcriptional perturbations induced by vaccination have been applied extensively for investigating the mechanisms of action of vaccines. Such approaches, however, may not be sensitive enough for detecting changes occurring within a minority of the population under investigation or in single individuals. In this study, we developed a data analysis framework to characterize individual subject response profiles in the context of repeated measure experiments, which are typical of vaccine mode of action studies. Following the definition of the methodology, this was applied to the analysis of human transcriptome responses induced by vaccination with a subunit influenza vaccine. Results highlighted a substantial heterogeneity in how different subjects respond to vaccination. Moreover, the extent of transcriptional modulation experienced by each individual subject was found to be associated with the magnitude of vaccine-specific functional antibody response, pointing to a mechanistic link between genes involved in protein production and innate antiviral response. Overall, we propose that the improved characterization of the intersubject heterogeneity, enabled by our approach, can help driving the improvement and optimization of current and next-generation vaccines.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy