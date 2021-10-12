CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight On: Jan Wischermann

Cover picture for the articleJan Wischermann may be new to the Capture One Brand Ambassador program, but he is no stranger to the multi-faceted every evolving world of images. Since the ripe age of 17 years old, the Düsseldorf-based creative has always had a fascination for images, particularly image manipulation. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he is a full-time retoucher, but his journey to retouching for Elle and Harper’s Bazaar took some time. We spoke to him about his experience from graphic designer to art director and now retoucher.

