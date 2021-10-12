Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Commence Diamond Drilling Grey River JV Project, Southern Newfoundland
StreetInsider.com
10 days ago
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman") (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (jointly "the Alliance") are pleased to
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce it has commenced exploration field work on the Ace Project (or the "Project") located at the northern end of the highly prospective Exploits Subzone (Dunnage Tectonic Zone) of north-central Newfoundland, Canada.
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2021-- Sokoman Minerals Corp. (“Sokoman”) (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) and Benton Resources Inc. (“Benton”) (TSXV: BEX) (jointly “the Alliance”) are pleased to announce that prospecting has expanded the area containing lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes, now known as “The Kraken Pegmatite Swarm”, to an area measuring approximately 2.2 km-long by 0.85 km-wide. In the past two weeks, the Alliance has focused their prospecting to the east of the original discovery and now have identified multiple areas of spodumene-bearing pegmatites dykes ranging from 0.5 m to 10.0 m in thickness from possible stacked swarms striking approximately 50 degrees and dipping 45-65 degrees east with unknown strike length. A total of 55 samples were collected over the eastern-half of the swarm area and assay results are expected within the next few weeks. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of an exploratory phase of drilling from surface at its high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. This program is designed to further test the down depth extent of mineralization at the DMEA Zone with the objective to significantly expand the scale of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at South Mountain (See Summary below and Table 1). The DMEA Zone is the largest known body of mineralization on the Property, containing the majority of tonnage in the current MRE, and the mineralized zone remains open at depth.
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. [CEM-CSE] has released a summary of field activities and available assay results from its 2021 drill program at the Palmer joint venture project in Alaska. The company said drilling has intersected 7.08% zinc, 2.10% copper, 40.57 g/t silver and 0.42 g/t gold over 6.9 metres in...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp.(TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF; otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced today at the Perseverance porphyry copper project, located in northwestern Arizona, USA.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further encouraging drill core assay results from the on-going 2021 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. Punitaqui is an advanced stage copper mining complex with recent production history. The Company is focused on bringing the mine back into production by mid to late 2022.
Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB, OTCQB:SBMIF) (“Stratabound”) announces that it has filed on SEDAR an updated National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the “Technical Report”) relating to the Company’s Fremont Gold Property (the “Property”) located in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Technical Report, which was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (SLR), has an effective date of September 30, 2021 and is entitled “Technical Report on the Fremont Gold Project, Central California, USA, Report for NI 43-101”. The Company acquired the Fremont Project through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) announced in its press release of August 16, 2021.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has doubled the size of the Hope Brook project making us one of the larger land holders in the Hope Brook Camp. Falcon has now staked a total of 1660 claims totaling 41,500 hectares which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold, Benton-Sokoman, and Marvel Discovery Corp. Of paramount importance Sokoman made recent headlines on its lithium pegmatite discovery at Hope Brook less than 400 meters from our newly expanded property boundary. The highly prospective ground held by Falcon shows various lithium clusters that may extend onto our ground. Falcon is currently evaluating the data from the government reports which include high resolution radiometric and magnetic surveys previously completed.
Leviathan Gold has commenced drilling at a historic mine within its Timor property in Victoria, Australia. The initial phase at the Leviathan Mine is expected to include at least 3,000m of diamond drilling. It will target strike and depth projections of known high-grade gold mineralisation in underground mine workings abandoned in 1905.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which is situated within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile. The initial phase of drilling is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 metres (m) with the primary target being the copper - gold sulphide source mineralization to the observed widespread copper oxide mineralization in the southern region of the project (Figure 1). Margarita is host to a large-scale alteration system, which hosts three primary target areas that will be tested in the current drill program (Figures 1- 2). These target areas have been defined through geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys and ground-based magnetics and induced polarization geophysical surveys (Figure 3).
The only energy source of its kind in the world could take shape in Central Oregon in coming years.
The post ‘Super HotRock’ at Newberry Crater could be first renewable energy source of its kind appeared first on KTVZ.
After years of global warming taking a toll on the glacial ice in Norway, a team of researchers has unearthed the final piece of a rare discovery in Norway that was originally made in 2014 -- a 1,300-year-old ski that matches with one previously found, making a complete set. The...
U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
New archaeological evidence has allowed scientists to refine the timeline for the Viking presence in North America.
Pieces of wood scarred with cut marks have been precisely dated to the year 1021 CE – exactly 1,000 years ago – and the metal tools that made those marks were not produced by the indigenous population, according to a team of archaeologists led by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.
Vikings, however, did make and use metal tools, and were known to have settled at the archaeological site of L'Anse aux Meadows, where the wood was found.
This is the earliest and most accurate...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acquisition of 77.3% of the Belgian company AB Comtech:. Delta Drone sets up to benefit from the multiple opportunities to expand in the security market. Dardilly, 22 October 2021 – 8H The acquisition of AB Comtech is...
Nova Minerals Ltd. Oct. 18 reported two additional long intercepts of strong gold mineralization from this year's drilling at the RPM North target on the Australian company's Estelle gold project in Alaska. Situated about 16 miles (25 kilometers) south of Korbel, where Nova has outlined 4.7 million ounces of gold...
New projections of Colorado River system inflows into Lake Powell and Lake Mead released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation show both reservoirs could reach critical, and lower, levels in the next two years with another drier La Niña weather pattern setting up for the basin this winter.
A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous and damaging impacts up and down the West Coast, but the precipitation it will deliver to parts of California, Oregon and Washington is greatly needed.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. La Motte-Fanjas, October 22, 2021 – 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), (the “Company”) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that it has received an order to supply a large capacity hydrogen station in the west of France1.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 21 Oct 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV € 28.5865 £ 24.7672.
Comments / 0