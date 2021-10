“I barely get to see you,” Emma Gbuchta, 9, said to her father as they stood together on the picket line last weekend outside the Kellogg’s cereal plant in Omaha, Nebraska. She carried a hand-made sign with the words “‘Essential’ Workers” in rainbow lettering and spoke about how little time she spends with her father during the year. “Work has taken up most of the time, so I don’t really get to see you a whole lot every day. That’s why I wanted to come here,” she said.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 DAYS AGO