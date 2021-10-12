CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Commissioners approve recycle site

By Matt Smith msmith@trcle.com
Times-Review
Times-Review
 7 days ago
The Johnson County Commissioners Court on Friday agreed to co-host an electronics recycling event and to provide a site for it. The city of Cleburne is also an event co-host.

Cleburne Environmental Coordinator Julie Winchell made the request.

“We usually use the Cleburne Conference Center’s parking lot for these events,” Winchell said. “But the center is booked that day and so we wouldn’t be able to use the lot. We were hoping instead to be able to make use of the excellent parking lot across the street from the [Guinn Justice Center]. That has plenty of space and would put the event off of the state highway.”

The event is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20 with more details to come as they become available.

County Judge Roger Harmon joked that Commissioner Rick Bailey ought spend the day there.

“Rick can unload all the TVs from peoples’ vehicles that they bring in to recycle,” Harmon said.

Bailey stopped short of agreeing but did comment on the problem.

“These events are a good thing,” Bailey said. “Maybe they’ll help cut down on the number big screen TVs people leave on the side of county roads.”

Winchell said funding is hard to come by but the city keeps working on it when Bailey added that a tire recycling event is much needed as well.

Subcourthouse savings

Work continues on renovation and expansion of the Burleson Subcourthouse, Commissioner Kenny Howell reported.

“The good news is that the city of Burleson and their fire marshal and public works waived the requirement for a water vault that would have cost us about $42,000,” Howell said. “We still have to install back flow valves and all that but, as far as that vault, there’s literally nowhere to put it. It would’ve had to go in the middle of the parking lot. With this waiver, instead of $42,000 that project will probably only cost $10,000 to $15,000 and save us a good bit of money.”

Installation of the building’s new elevator is expected to begin next week, Howell said, and the hope is that the building will be usable by early November.

The building, which houses a justice of the peace court and other county satellite offices, is one of the county’s more trafficked facilities and has grown overcrowded. Plans call for renovation and expansion into the building’s vacant second floor to provide more office space.

Commissioners also approved Johnson County Historical Commission Marker Chairwoman Wilma Reed’s request for $400 to pay half the cost of a medallion marker for Oakland Cemetery in Grandview. The Grandview Cemetery Association will pay the other half.

Commissioners discussed but did not vote on appointments to the Johnson County Sexual Assault Response Team. Such teams, required by Senate Bill 476, must include the sheriff, a county prosecutor and other named officials and must be formed by Dec. 1.

Commissioners instead decided to reach out to various qualified candidates to see if they will serve and vote on the matter once a suitable group of candidates are identified.

