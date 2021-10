The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is the latest smartphone to land in the Man of Many testing shed. Over the next few months, we’ll be getting our hands all over the cutting edge device to test its true value proposition to the customer. Discussing what we like and what we’d change in this revolutionary smartphone. So whether you’re in the market for a new smartphone, or you’re just looking to see what all the fuss is about with folding phones. We’ll be giving the best folding phone on the market a proper shakedown and answering any questions you might have along the way.

