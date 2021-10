PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M's red-shirt junior defender Andrea Nugent was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week for a fourth time this season. Nugent, assisted the Lady Panthers with her defensive play limiting the 2021 spring SWAC defending champions Alabama State to one goal in PVAMU's 4-1 victory. During the ASU game Nugent scored one goal on one attempt for her 58 minutes of play Sunday. In the opening weekend against undefeated Alabama A&M in conference play, Nugent assisted PVAMU to a 3-2 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO