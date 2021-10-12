CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
 7 days ago
That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)

First Look: ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer and Poster

HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? examines the career, private life, and death of the actress who died under bizarre circumstances at 32. The official trailer shows a smiling Murphy at the height of her career as well as in the more troubled period just prior to her death. Brittany...
First Trailer for 'Scream 5' Horror Sequel Titled Simply 'Scream' Again

"You ready?" "For this? Never." Paramount has unveiled the first official trailer for the new Scream horror sequel, known as just Scream even though it's the fifth Scream movie in the franchise. The original Scream opened in 1996 and became a massive hit, which resulted in three other sequels. The plot follows a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. Though this seems to be a reboot, this film is also a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The returning cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. Newcomers in this movie include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. This looks more like a classic Scream than any kind of reinvention, with plenty of ghostface brutality to keep you up at night.
First Scream Trailer Is Here, And It Delivers Familiar Faces And New Scares

The first trailer for Scream is here. The fifth movie in the hugely successful horror series hits theaters on January 14, 2022. The trailer starts with a scene that will be very familiar to fans of Wes Craven's 1996 original. A girl is terrorized at home via her phone, by a scary-sounding man who wants to "play a game." But this time round the killer is using modern tech to make his way into her house.
'SCREAM': First Images Bring Back Ghostface, the Scary Suburbs, and Sidney Prescott

The first images of the fifth Scream movie are here, and they tease another suburban horror tale of blood and paranoia. Simply named Scream, the upcoming movie intends to revive the horror franchise created by horror legend Wes Craven, and the images first revealed by Entertainment Weekly bring back some familiar faces. Scream will premiere in theaters on January 14, 2022.
Scream Trailer Has Arrived

Paramount Pictures has just unleashed their terrifying trailer for Scream. The synopsis has been painfully vague, simply saying the story will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. We wanted more! Now we've got it!
Netflix thriller Hypnotic gets a trailer, poster and images

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for Hypnotic, the upcoming thriller from directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote which stars Kate Siegel as Jenn, a young woman who to enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara) to help her recovery following a series of traumatic events, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game with deadly consequences; take a look here…
'Scream' Drops First Official Poster Featuring Ghostface Mask [Photo]

The official Twitter handle of "Scream" has dropped the upcoming movie installment's first official poster and it features the iconic Ghostface mask. In the poster, which was posted Sunday, Ghostface, known as the main villain in the "Scream" series, can be seen with a huge blood-stained knife in hand. On the lower part of the poster, the movie's title is printed in bold white. Underneath it is the official release date.
Prepare to Scream in First Trailer for Dasha Nekrasova’s Directorial Debut The Scary of Sixty-First

“I think the Epstein stuff and all the details of it are so horrifying that it felt like a good fit, genre-wise, for a psychological horror,” Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova told us back in March as her directorial debut The Scary of Sixty-First debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. Following the story of two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Utopia picked up the film for a December 17 release at NYC’s Quad Cinema in 35mm, followed by a digital release and theatrical expansion in 35mm beginning December 24. Ahead of the release, the trailer has now arrived for what looks to be ideal Christmas counter-programming,
RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY First Trailer and Poster Now Available

Rating: This film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: strong violence and gore, and language throughout. Credits not final. Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
