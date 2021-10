The following statement is from the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities regarding their annual chicken BBQ fundraiser held yesterday:. “Thank you, Logan County, for another amazing Chicken BBQ Day. As always, the Logan County community was generous, gracious, and very supportive! Your support and genuine concern for people in need has once again made a difference. Not only did we prepare over 3000 delicious chicken dinners, but your support also enabled us to serve many needy families due to the purchase of nearly 100 Pay-It-Forward tickets. We are very grateful for your generosity.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO