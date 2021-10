On Oct. 9, both Cochrane-Fountain City High School cross country varsity teams woke up early after homecoming festivities the night before and took the short drive to Arcadia for a 12-team meet. This time in the season often sees sporadic racing with some kids hitting the wall and others excelling. Many teams are starting to look at their conference meet or sectional meet as the ones to peak for. With that as a backdrop, the girls race started, and although the Pirates didn’t have enough runners to score as a team, they all ran hard. Finishing fifth overall with a time of 22:00 minutes was our ever-steady Breilynn Halverson. Emma Mann came in 22nd (24:24), Haili Brone finished 40th (25:48) and Ana Knecth took 48th (26:12).

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO