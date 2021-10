Did you know that you can walk a shelter dog any day of the week?!. The dogs appreciate any and all time you can give them outdoors!. Montgomery County Animal Shelter, (MCAS), is located at 8535 TX-242, Conroe, TX 77385. If you're on TX-242, the building is right before you get to I-45, on the right.

