The Fortnite Movie: Help Us All

What comes to mind when someone mentions Fortnite? Perhaps something along the lines of, massively popular battle royale game for children. Or, the more cynical among us might lean towards, a playable advertisement. People out of the loop may know the name as it relates to its developer, Epic Games, and the ongoing lawsuits the company is involved in against both Apple and Google. While none of those answers are exactly wrong, they don’t fully capture what the game has been moving towards: becoming a universe unto itself. And with this week’s announcement of a possible Fortnite movie in the works, that scenario is beginning to feel inevitable.
