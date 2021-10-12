CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Drivers of Vegetable Oil Prices

ihsmarkit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand continues to exceed supply for vegetable oils. This continues to drive

ihsmarkit.com

Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Onion, Tomato Costlier as Vegetable Prices Hike; Inflation Alert?

Investing.com -- While the consumer price index (CPI) inflation figure recorded for September fell to 4.35% from 5.3% in August piggybacking on a significant drop in some food products for the month, the current rise in vegetable prices is expected to spur the inflation rate. Due to the rise in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Oil prices remaining high a ‘headwind’ on economic activity: Market strategist

Bulltick Capital Markets chief strategist Kathryn Rooney Vera provided insight into the oil market during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Monday, arguing that prices remaining high would be a "headwind" on economic activity. KATHRYN ROONEY VERA: We've already had prices at the pump doubling. So if we...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Volatility in store for crude oil prices

Expect some sharp swings in prices this week in oil market as traders try to gauge the impact on soaring natural gas demand and prices on crude supplies and the return of inflation on the broader economy. The spillover from the looming natural gas shortages continues to create support for...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Oil price milestone

U.S. crude oil just closed above $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014. Why it matters: The meteoric rise of oil, natural gas and coal has sent energy costs up around the world. The average gallon of gasoline at the pump costs $3.19, compared to $2.16 a year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften prices in domestic market

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Department of Food and Public Distribution in a landmark decision has imposed stock limits on Edible Oils and Oilseeds to soften the prices of edible oils in the domestic market for a period up to March 31, 2022, informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution on Sunday.
INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Pressure to The Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied during the trading session on Friday only to turn around and show the $80 level as significant resistance. If we were to break above there, then it is likely that the market could go looking towards the $82.50 level, but it would take a little bit of momentum, something that the market certainly did not have heading into the weekend.
TRAFFIC
thespruceeats.com

What Is Vegetable Oil?

Vegetable oil is a mild, odorless, flavorless, light-colored cooking oil that is good for cooking, frying and for making salad dressings. Any oil made from plants, whether it's derived from seeds, grains, nuts or fruits, is considered a vegetable oil. But when you see a bottle of oil labeled "vegetable oil," it's almost always soybean oil.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Almond Oil Market Size, Growth Demand, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Outlook and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Eyes Oil Market Dominance As Prices Bounce Back

Saudi Arabia is finally recovering from a disastrous year in 2020, with its oil revenues surpassing pre-pandemic levels. A major focus for Saudi Arabia going forward is to retain its dominance across Asian oil markets, particularly as the top exporter to China. The oil kingdom is also focusing on expanding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
ihsmarkit.com

Weekly Pricing Pulse: Industrial metal prices rebound and push commodities up

Our Materials Price Index (MPI) increased 2.7% last week, its third consecutive increase. Prices rose broadly with seven of the ten MPI sub-components climbing last week. Commodity prices have now risen almost 10% in the past three weeks, reversing much of their summer decline, though they are still some 6% below their recent spring peak.
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Rising gas prices hindering consumers' buying power, industry expert says

Gas prices – now at a fresh seven-year high – are continuing "to eat away at consumers' buying power," according to an industry expert. With gas prices on the rise, consumers are spending more "filling up than in other areas of the economy," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business.
TRAFFIC

