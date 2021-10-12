CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gol foresees 50% drop in third-quarter revenue versus 2019 level

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian low-cost carrier Gol expects to report third-quarter net operating revenue down 50% from the same period of pre-pandemic 2019. Gol projects that it generated R$1.8 billion ($325 million) in the quarter. Additionally, the carrier estimates in an 11 October investor update that it operated 84% of the routes it had operated in the third quarter of 2019, with an average load factor of 82%.

