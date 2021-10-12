Springfield to conduct junk collection during October

The City of Springfield will conduct its second of two planned citywide junk collection pickups for 2021 which began on Oct. 1 and runs through Friday, Oct. 29. For over the past seven years, Springfield has provided their residents living within the city limits a collection pickup twice per year for items that cannot be disposed of with household trash, such as mattresses, furniture, and other larger items. This service is provided in addition to, and not a replacement of, a resident’s household and brush collection.