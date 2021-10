Sony Pictures Animation announced today that Hotel Transylvania 4 will now be released on January 14, answering fan questions about what happened to the film, which was supposed to be released on October 1 but failed to materialize with no clear explanation last week. Back in August came the news that the fourth entry in the popular Hotel Transylvania animated film franchise (subtitled Transformania) would be skipping theaters and instead arrive exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a streaming title. Moving a high profile project like this to streaming is hardly new territory in the pandemic era, and family movies seem to be doing better on streaming than their more grown-up counterparts, but the inexplicable delay left a lot of people pretty upset.

