CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Come out to the 4th Annual Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday! 2

kingwood.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome out to the 4th Annual Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday! 2021. Back by popular demand, Kingwood Oktoberfest returns to Holy Comforter Lutheran Church!. The Kingwood Oktoberfest will once again feature German fare such as bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels, polka music from The Texas Sound Check Band, beer from Back Pew Brewing Company and much more. We are also pleased to announce that The Kingwood Oktoberfest will add even more entertainment this year with a DJ and games and activities for all ages. We are even extending the event until 6:00 p.m. this year, so don’t miss it!

www.kingwood.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Slaton St. Joseph to host annual Sausage Festival, Oktoberfest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton is hosting its annual Oktoberfest and Sausage Festival on Oct. 16. The festival will feature live music and draft German beer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with bulk sausage available for sale from 9 to 11 a.m., according to their Facebook page. There is no cover charge, but beer, wine and food will be sold.
LUBBOCK, TX
oxfordobserver.org

13th annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival will be Saturday

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce presents the 13th annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in Uptown Memorial Park, 4 N Main St. The event will offer international and domestic wines and craft beers for guests to enjoy. Guests can also choose from a selection of food booths including Buffalo Wild Wings, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Church Street Social. Other booths will feature more artisans, merchants and sponsors.
FESTIVAL
scvnews.com

7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek

After last year’s “NO-KTOBERFEST” , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and six years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co. The Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is a Southern California twist on the original Oktoberfest held annually in Munich, Bavaria,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WFLA

Oktoberfest comes to a close in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the final day of an event centered around German food, beer, and music. Tampa’s 11th annual Oktoberfest is coming to a close and if you didn’t make it for the first two days of the three-day event, what can you expect? Oktoberfest Tampa Co-founder, Nicol Winkler, said every year, […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
onfocus.news

Saturday Marks Second Annual Pumpkin Glow

AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – The Auburndale School Forest will once again be transformed into a spooky, yet fun display of Halloween spirit. The second annual Pumpkin Glow will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 starting at 5 p.m. Participants can walk through ADA accessible trails while viewing the over 100...
AUBURNDALE, WI
wtae.com

4th annual project Bundle-Up Pumpkin Drop set for Saturday, Oct. 16

PITTSBURGH — The 4th annual project Bundle-Up Pumpkin Drop is set for Saturday, Oct. 16. The drop will be featured at the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkin Festival. A $10 donation to WTAE-TV's project Bundle-Up buys you a ping pong ball. As the pumpkin drops, the ping pong balls will scatter, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
swlexledger.com

Oktoberfest coming to Chapin area this weekend

Chapin, SC 10/13/2021 (Paul Kirby) – Oktoberfest, the German practice of celebrating a successful harvest with a large, fun festival, is happening this weekend at Timberlake Plantation outside of Chapin. According to the Timberlake Country Club’s management, it will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2021. Timberlake’s Clubhouse is the event ‘s headquarters and you can locate that at 222 Timberlake Drive, Chapin, SC.
CHAPIN, SC
yoursun.com

36th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest kicks off Oct. 22

Time once again for the 36th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest. There will be great food, German beer, live music, laughter and dancing — from Polka to Fliegerlied to the Bob to the Chicken Dance. This year's dates are Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31. With German music and area bands, German...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Kingwood#Dj#Beer#Pretzels#German#Back Pew Brewing Company
kusi.com

Ocean Beach to hold 20th Annual Oktoberfest this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dust off your lederhosen and get ready for the 20th Annual Oktoberfest at Ocean Beach!. The celebration will feature stein-holding contests, live music, and of course, plenty of beer! Event and Program Manager Kirsten Keltner discussed the upcoming event on Good Evening San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
holycitysinner.com

Bay Street Biergarten to Host Oktoberfest Event on Saturday

Bay Street Biergarten will host their Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday, October 9th from 11 am to 8 pm. The downtown bar and restaurant will have games (Wrecking Ball and a massive Velcro Wall), live music by The Houk Brothers and Buffalo Dreamsicle, face painting, a new limited edition collab bier with Holy City Brewing (549 Fest Bier), and plenty of food.
FOOD & DRINKS
WVNS

Weathered Ground’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration returns

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A popular annual Oktoberfest celebration returned to Raleigh County on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Every year in late September or early October, Weathered Ground Brewery holds its annual Octoberfest Celebration and Saturday was no different. The brewery brews its own traditional Oktoberfest beer. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church supplied Authentic German food. […]
GHENT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
raccoonvalleyradio.com

4th Annual Fall-O-Ween Coming Up Soon in Guthrie Center

Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Guthrie Center are having their annual Fall-O-Ween Festival on October 16th. Guthrie Center Chamber President Shannon Neff-Muell describes what will go on at the festival. “And we will have games, and costume contests, and goodies, and crafts, and all kinds of fun...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
foxbaltimore.com

19th Annual Oktoberfest happening at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's oldest running craft beer festival is set to raise a glass once again. The 19th Annual Das Best Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday at noon. Greg Nivens, owner of Drink Eat Relax Events, joins the morning show to discuss the event.
BALTIMORE, MD
timesvirginian.com

Dark Leaf Farms holds 4th annual fall pumpkin festival

Dark Leaf Farms, located on the boarder of Appomattox and Campbell Counties between the Chap and Spring Mills communities, welcomed huge crowds to its fourth annual fall pumpkin festival Saturday, Oct. 2. “We’ve had the pumpkin patch on the farm here for about 12 years, and we’ve been doing the...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Anniston Star

Photos: 4th Annual Childersburg Pumpkin Festival

Scenes from the 4th annual Childersburg Pumpkin Festival held at the former high school stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. This year's event featured many vendors, crafts, live music, pet parade, horseback rides, a chili cook-off, and much more.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
WIBW

Oktoberfest comes to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is the place for fall fun at their Oktoberfest!. The event takes place from 11 am to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 9, at the church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd. Attendees can enjoy German food, caramel apples, a cake walk, bounce house,...
TOPEKA, KS
highdesertdaily.com

Oktoberfest Street Fair Planned Saturday in Old Town Victorville

(Victorville)– Old Town Victorville will host its Oktoberfest Street Fair from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, featuring music, vendors, local brews and plenty of family fun. The event, sponsored by Old Town ROOTS and Family Assistance Program, will take place at the corner of 7th and B Street in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy