Come out to the 4th Annual Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday! 2

Come out to the 4th Annual Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday! 2021. Back by popular demand, Kingwood Oktoberfest returns to Holy Comforter Lutheran Church!. The Kingwood Oktoberfest will once again feature German fare such as bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels, polka music from The Texas Sound Check Band, beer from Back Pew Brewing Company and much more. We are also pleased to announce that The Kingwood Oktoberfest will add even more entertainment this year with a DJ and games and activities for all ages. We are even extending the event until 6:00 p.m. this year, so don’t miss it!