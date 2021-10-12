Prep Football: New teams top Class A and AA playoff ratings

Princeton's Grant Cochran tries to evade a tackle during a game against Beckley on Oct. 1 (Greg Barnett)

PARKERSBURG- Martinsburg’s victory last week at Painesville Riverside (Ohio) has propelled the Bulldogs into a tie atop the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Class AAA ratings with Huntington High School.

Class AA and Class A have new number ones as Herbert Hoover tops the AA ratings and Doddridge County despite not playing last week has claimed the top spot in Class A replacing East Hardy, who has held the spot for the previous three weeks.

Schools are jockeying for playoff positioning as the high school football season heads into the final four weeks of the season.

In Class AAA, spots 3-8 remain the same as Jefferson, University, Princeton, Bridgeport, Cabell Midland and South Charleston occupy those spots.

George Washington, who was 12th last week, jumps into a ninth-place tie with Spring Valley. Brooke remains 11th followed by Greenbrier East in at 12, Parkersburg South checks in at 13 with Hurricane 14th, John Marshall 15th and Spring Mills 16th.

Wheeling Park enters the ratings at 17 while Hedgesville and Lincoln County share the 18th spot and Oak Hill, off its win of Greenbrier East, debuts at 20.

In Class AA, Herbert Hoover becomes the latest team to occupy the top spot. It is the fifth consecutive week that Class AA has seen a new top ranked team as Hoover replaces Lincoln, who was defeated by Robert C. Byrd last week.

Poca is second followed by Independence third, Point Pleasant fourth and Nicholas County fifth.

Liberty (Raleigh) and Lincoln are tied for sixth with North Marion eighth, Roane County ninth and Keyser and Robert C. Byrd, who was 19th last week, tied for 10th.

East Fairmont is 12th followed by Logan 13th, Frankfort 14th, Scott 15th and Grafton 16th.

Shady Spring jumps three spots to 17th with Clay County 18th, Winfield 19th and Oak Glen 20th.

In Class A, Doddridge County jumps to the top spot and is followed by Cameron second, East Hardy third, Mount View, who picked up two wins over Class A ranked teams Man and Van, jumps from 10th to fourth.

Four teams share the fifth spot as James Monroe, who was 14th last week, is tied with Moorefield, Ritchie County and Williamstown. Wheeling Central is ninth and Gilmer County and Trinity share the 10th spot.

Clay-Battelle is 12th, Madonna is 13th and Sherman, Tyler Consolidated and Van tied for 14th.

Greenbrier West is 17th, Man 18th, St. Marys 19th and Pocahontas County 20th.

CLASS AAA

Rank Team Record Rating Last Week

1 Huntington 7-0 15.14 1

(tie) Martinsburg 7-0 15.14 2

3 Jefferson 7-0 14.29 3

4 University 6-0 13.17 4

5 Princeton 4-0 13.00 5

6 Bridgeport 6-0 12.17 6

7 Cabell Midland 6-1 12.14 7

8 South Charleston 5-1 11.67 8

9 George Washington 4-2 9.50 12

(tie) Spring Valley 4-2 9.50 10

11 Brooke 4-1 9.20 11

12 Greenbrier East 4-2 8.33 9

13 Parkersburg South 3-2 8.20 13

14 Hurricane 4-3 7.57 15

15 John Marshall 4-2 7.50 14

16 Spring Mills 3-3 6.67 18

17 Wheeling Park 2-2 6.50 NR

18 Hedgesville 3-4 5.57 17

(tie) Lincoln County 3-4 5.57 16

20 Oak Hill 3-4 5.29 NR

Dropped from rankings: Woodrow Wilson 19, Morgantown 20.

CLASS AA

Rank Team Record Rating Last Week

1 Herbert Hoover 7-0 10.43 2

2 Poca 5-0 10.20 3t

3 Independence 5-0 9.80 3t

4 Point Pleasant 5-1 9.67 5

5 Nicholas County 5-1 8.83 8

6 Liberty (Raleigh) 4-1 8.80 7

(tie) Lincoln 4-1 8.80 1

8 North Marion 3-1 8.50 9t

9 Roane County 5-1 8.33 12

10 Keyser 3-2 7.20 6

(tie) Robert C. Byrd 3-2 7.20 19

12 East Fairmont 4-2 7.17 15

13 Logan 5-2 7.14 17

14 Frankfort 4-3 7.00 9t

15 Scott 4-2 6.67 9t

16 Grafton 5-2 6.29 18

17 Shady Spring 4-2 5.83 20

18 Clay County 3-2 5.60 13

19 Winfield 3-3 5.50 16

20 Oak Glen 2-2 5.00 14

Dropped from rankings: None.

CLASS A

Rank Team Record Rating Last Week

1 Doddridge County 4-0 9.50 2

2 Cameron 6-0 9.17 3

3 East Hardy 6-0 9.00 1

4 Mount View 5-1 7.33 10t

5 James Monroe 4-1 7.00 14

(tie) Moorefield 5-1 7.00 5t

(tie) Ritchie County 5-1 7.00 7t

(tie) Williamstown 5-1 7.00 7t

9 Wheeling Central 5-2 6.57 6

10 Gilmer County 4-1 6.40 7t

(tie) Trinity 4-1 6.40 15

12 Clay-Battelle 6-1 5.86 12

13 Madonna 4-2 5.83 4

14 Sherman 4-2 5.33 17t

(tie) Tyler Consolidated 4-2 5.33 17t

(tie) Van 4-2 5.33 10t

17 Greenbrier West 4-2 5.00 13

18 Man 3-3 4.50 16

19 St. Marys 3-3 3.83 NR

20 Pocahontas County 3-3 3.67 19

Dropped from rankings: Montcalm 20, Wirt County 20.