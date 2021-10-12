CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, WV

Brenda Webb

By Naomi Bowles
Brenda Webb, 66 of Wharton, West Virginia, departed this life on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her residence.

She was born December 14, 1954 in Prestonburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert and Edmona Ray.

Including her parents she is preceded in death by one son; Jack Anthony Webb, one brother; Ken ray, and her in-laws; Bobby and Maycel Webb.

Brenda enjoyed gardening, camping, crafting, playing rummy with her best friend, and being a homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory include her soulmate; Jackson Webb of Wharton, WV, three sons; Robert Webb of Charleston, WV, Christopher and Timothy Webb of Wharton, WV, one sister; Jackie Fannin of Florida, grandchildren; Shiloh Webb of Uneeda, Christopher Hensley, of Wharton, WV, Robert and Jasper Webb of Michigan, great grandchildren; Kingsley Workman, Kycen Workman, and Jaiden Hall all of Uneeda, WV.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Jasper- Workman Cemetery, Wharton, WV with Paul Vance officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.

