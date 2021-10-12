CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Beanie Feldstein Made Herself Cry In ‘Grueling’ Impeachment Scenes — Without Any Tear-Inducers

By Margeaux Sippell
MovieMaker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeanie Feldstein spends most of Tuesday night’s episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story crying, and for good reason — it’s all about the fateful day that her character Monica Lewinsky got ambushed by the FBI and threatened with jail time if she didn’t cooperate with their investigation into President Bill Clinton, with whom she was having an affair.

