Barbara Biggs Auerbach, age 84, of Winter Park, Florida died on October 7, 2021, at Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 30, 1937, in Beckley, West Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl Harry Biggs and Leona Garges Biggs. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Theresa Biggs Resler and Mary Agnes Biggs. She is survived by her sister, Martha Ann Biggs Delekta.

Barbara graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and from Capitol City Commercial College. She was an Executive Secretary at Union Carbide before moving to Connecticut in 1962.

Barbara married and is survived by Eric Evan Auerbach, originally of New York City, her husband of 62 years. They were married at Charleston Catholic Church on April 4, 1959. They moved to Connecticut in 1964 and in 1966 they had their first son, Steven, who was her pride and joy. As the years progressed, they moved to Florida about ten years ago, at first as “snow birds.”

In addition to her husband and her sister, she is survived by her son, Steven Gregory Auerbach and by their fifth English springer spaniel, Parker. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that she enjoyed watching grow up.

She will be best known for her radiant smile, her humble nature, and her unique ability to make those around her to feel special. Barbara quietly shared her generosity encouraging young things to grow. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother, with a quirky sense of humor.

The Rite of Christian Burial will be conducted on Saturday, October 9th at 1:00 pm in the Melton Mortuary Chapel. The family is receiving friends at 12 noon. The Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Sunset Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Biggs Auerbach, please visit our floral store.