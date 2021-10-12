Registration is open for Beckley’s 45th annual Thanksgiving Day run

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – For more than 40 years, Beckley area residents have started their Thanksgiving with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia at the Thanksgiving Day Run. The tradition will continue this year on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

This year marks the 45th annual Thanksgiving Day Run at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

Participants can choose to run or walk five miles or to complete the one-mile Family Fun Run.

The Y recently announced that they had opened registration for the event.

According to the registration form, the entry fee is $15 for the one-mile walk, $25 for the five-mile walk or run by November 23, and $30 for the five-mile walk or run after November 23. Checks should be made payable to YMCA.

Racers will receive a race bib, commemorative event t-shirt and finisher medal while supplies last. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers for the five-mile walk and the five-mile run.

Registration forms can be downloaded here or filled out in person at the Y- located at 121 E Main Street in Beckley.

For more information about the event, contact Jason Logan or Mathew Sumpter by phone at 304-252-0715 or by email at jason.logan@ymcaswv.com and Mathew.sumpter@ymcaswv.com.