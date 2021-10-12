CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Confirms the Film Is a Sequel to the Original

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holidays have come early this year, with Disney+ sharing the first official trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone. Reimagining the iconic Home Alone franchise, the action comedy arrives on the platform later this November. Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer, with a screenplay from Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

thenerdstash.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer Features a New Kid and Idiotic Burglars

Parents just never learn, do they? The Home Alone franchise is returning with a new entry titled Home Sweet Home Alone. The first trailer debuted on the internet and features burglars getting injured amongst holiday joy. For those who are unaware, the original Home Alone (1990) is about a kid...
MOVIES
Kentucky New Era

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.
MOVIES
Devin Ratray
Dan Mazer
Archie Yates
Chris Parnell
Rob Delaney
Ally Maki
Macaulay Culkin
Pete Holmes
Kevin Mcallister
Kenan Thompson
Ellie Kemper
Aisling Bea
Talking With Tami

New Movie: “HOME SWEET HOME ALONE”

The trailer for Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy “Home Sweet Home Alone” is here! The reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season, so be sure to check out the trailer and these new images from the film today. A Disney+ Day premiere, “Home Sweet Home Alone” will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12 with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more. More info inside and trailer….
MOVIES
Collider

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer Reveals Holiday Hijinks and a McCallister Family Easter Egg

The upcoming reimagining of the beloved 1990 film Home Alone titled Home Sweet Home Alone has got an official trailer and its first images. Directed by Dan Mazer, the film also tells the story of a family that, in the chaos of getting everything packed and ready to go on holiday, ends up leaving their son behind at home. Home Sweet Home Alone will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 12.
MOVIES
Empire

Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Pitches Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates Against Bumbling Burglars

It’s been 19 years since we last got a good Home Alone movie – the still-pretty-fun Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (preferred to the original by Empire’s John Nugent, and probably nobody else in the world), which was eventually followed by a bunch of diminishing straight-to-DVD duds. Now, the franchise is under Disney’s control after the Fox takeover – and the latest attempt to revive the festive kid-versus-burglars adventure tale comes to Disney+ this November under the title Home Sweet Home Alone. This time, the kid is Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, the burglars are Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, and the harried parents are Aisling Bea and Pete Holmes. Check out the trailer.
MOVIES
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'Home Alone' reboot trailer teases return of original franchise character

WASHINGTON — Disney+ is giving fans their first look at the upcoming "Home Alone" reboot. The trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” was released Tuesday, ahead of its premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+. In the movie, Max Mercer, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Archie Yates, gets left behind at home...
MOVIES
First Showing

Archie Yates in Trailer for Disney's 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Reboot

"You really think I'm that stupid?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a new reboot of Home Alone titled officially Home Sweet Home Alone. This is sort of a remake, but not really, described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." Ugh. A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. No surprise, this looks awful. They took the original Home Alone, which is indeed a classic, and just made it dumber in every single way. Why?! This just ain't worth it.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Gives us a Look at a Remake We Probably Don't Need

Since the wildly popular original Home Alone hit theaters in 1990, we’ve gotten a ton of sequels and spin-offs. There’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, and, my personal favorite, Home Alone with the Google Assistant. And apparently, we needed just one more spin-off, because now a new installment is barreling toward release, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it.
MOVIES
Vulture

Home Sweet Home Alone Won’t Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes’s original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.
MOVIES
EW.com

Macaulay Culkin confirms he isn't involved in the new Home Alone reboot

Home Sweet Home Alone, the Disney+ reboot of the classic 1990s film Home Alone, debuted its first trailer Tuesday. And afterward, there was only one question on everyone's mind: Would OG Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) make an appearance?. On Wednesday, Culkin addressed the queries on Twitter, writing, "Hey y'all. Just...
MOVIES
