Beckley, WV

Gregory Lane VanDerHorn

Gregory Lane VanDerHorn, 63 of Beckley went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Robert and Marion (Green) VanDerHorn.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marion. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 35 years, Denise VanDerHorn; daughter Anna McCormick and son Spencer VanDerHorn; step-children Clint Pinckert and his wife Chris and Christie Mahaffey and her husband Eric; grandchildren Cassidy Myers, Brennan McCormick, Bryonna Thompson, Keirren Thompson, Kinsley Mahaffey, Sydney Rhodes-Pinckert, William Mahaffey, and Lauren Mahaffey; brother Robert VanDerHorn and his wife Dolly; and many extended family and friends who will miss him.

Greg was a graduate of Richwood High School Class of 1976 and worked in the coal mines over 30 years and several years with MSHA.

He loved golf, football, and fishing. He was an outgoing and friendly gentleman who never met a stranger.

Due to Covid-19, it is the family’s desire to schedule a Memorial Celebration at a later date. Please visit www.meltonmortuary.com for funeral service update and to leave words of comfort to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory “Greg” Lane VanDerHorn, please visit our floral store.

