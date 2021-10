Adele recently made a bold claim to British Vogue: "I know everything there is to know about food." She backed up that claim by identifying a respectable eight out of 12 classic UK dishes blindfolded, in the magazine's "Ultimate British Taste Test." This isn't a bad score at all, considering the superstar singer left her home country for Los Angeles two years ago (via People). Adele learned a lot about cooking from her mother, who made a good banoffee pie – one of the dishes in Vogue's test. "Her food never looked good, but it used to taste good," Adele said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO