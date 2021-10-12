CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma Co-OC/OL Coach Bill Bedenbaugh Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx2gY_0cP5WPcD00

Watch Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's full press conference from Tuesday, Oct. 12 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Kansas Week

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 8 collision with Kansas set for Saturday in Lawrence. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a...
KANSAS STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Offensive Line Lands on Midseason Honor Roll

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line was at the center of the Sooners’ slow offensive start to the 2021 season, but the group is coming off its best performance of the season last week against TCU. So the timing of Tuesday’s big news couldn’t be better. The Sooners’ front five is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
AllSooners

Elite Defensive Back Recruit Gentry Williams Commits to Oklahoma

The top high school recruit in Oklahoma is staying home. Gentry Williams, the No. 11-ranked cornerback in the 2022 class per Sports Illustrated All-American, announced his verbal commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday afternoon. Williams selected the Sooners over Florida, USC and Missouri. "This is probably the best decision...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Picks Up Big 12 Honors

Well, this one shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After his first career start on Saturday, Caleb Williams mania is in full swing in Norman with the Oklahoma true freshman quarterback quickly getting the attention of the entire country. After a scintillating outing to help bring the Sooners back...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bedenbaugh
AllSooners

Oklahoma Continues Climb Up AP Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 15 games on Saturday night with a 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was simply spectacular in his first career start completing 18 of 23 passes for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Announced

The Oklahoma Sooners are 7-0 after a 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night behind star true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. In his first career start, Williams was simply sensational, completing 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while also adding 66 yards on the ground including a heart-stopping 41-yard touchdown run.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up To Date#American Football#Oklahoma Co Oc Ol#Tcu#Fan Nation#Ou
AllSooners

WATCH: Offense Highlights - TCU

Watch some of the key moments from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 9. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Three Quick Takeaways from Oklahoma's Victory Over TCU

NORMAN — Caleb Williams has arrived. The No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners looked as explosive as they have all season on offense Saturday night, lighting up the scoreboard en route to a 52-31 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Unfortunately for the Sooners, while...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Game Book: Jadon Haselwood's Big Day Too Much for TCU

NORMAN — The Oklahoma Sooners are the most interesting 7-0 team in the country. On the heels of their improbable comeback against the Texas Longhorns last week, the No. 4-ranked Sooners unwrapped their true freshman quarterback for the world to see, starting Caleb Williams as they hosted the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

Caleb Williams Shines as Oklahoma Downs TCU

NORMAN — The Caleb Williams era officially began on Saturday night against TCU — and it started with a bang. Williams connected on his first 10 passes, was 13-of-15 for 261 yards and two TDs at halftime (with a dropped touchdown pass) and directed the Sooners to four scoring drives and 309 total yards — in the first half alone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Alex Grinch TCU postgame

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch discusses his the perilous depth of his secondary, his defense's one takeaway (and one giveaway) and more about the Sooners' victory over TCU on Saturday night in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU QuoteBook

After Oklahoma executed the largest comeback ever in the OU-Texas game, pulling off 21-point deficit to beat the Longhorns 55-48 in the highest-scoring Red River Rivalry game in history, Sooner players and coaches had plenty to say. Here are the best from Saturday's postgame press conference:. “Certainly wasn’t perfect throughout...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Caleb Williams Announced as Oklahoma's Starting Quarterback

NORMAN — Seven games into his college football career, Caleb Williams has taken over the starting job as Oklahoma’s quarterback. Williams was announced as the Sooners’ starter just minutes before kickoff of OU’s home game on Saturday night against TCU. He's the first Oklahoma true freshman to start at QB...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy