Lions Sign CB Mark Gilbert Off Steelers Practice Squad

By John Maakaron
 7 days ago
The Detroit Lions will fill one of their open roster positions by adding depth along the secondary.

Quintez Cephus is headed to the injured reserve list soon, and the team could use additional help for a secondary that is fielding young and unproven talent.

Cornerback Mark Gilbert will sign with the Lions, and join their 53-man roster from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad, according to LAA Sports.

Gilbert went undrafted out of Duke, and joined the Steelers this past summer.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back has spent the early portion of his career on the practice squad.

During his sophomore season in 2017, Gilbert recorded 35 tackles, with three being for loss, to go along with six interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Unfortunately, Gilbert played only two games his junior year, after suffering a hip injury that cost him the remainder of the 2018 season and all of 2019.

Thursday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Misses Practice

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 6 injury report released Thursday.

Detroit Lions' coordinators addressed the media, ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gilbert opted out of the 2020 season, after another foot injury, in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

In his first preseason, the 24-year-old recorded five overall tackles and two pass breakups.

“First of all, that was the best defensive performance we’ve had to date, and particularly in the secondary, I thought we did a really good job," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his opening statement on Monday. "Certainly, the one that hurts us is the drive at the end of the game, that you’ve got to seal the deal on that. When your defense is playing as good as they were, they can’t allow that one, because that was the type of game that was going to. But, we’ll learn from it."

American Football
