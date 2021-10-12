CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lille Defender Sven Botman Reveals Klopp And Liverpool Interest Last Summer

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Netherlands under 21 defender Sven Botman has revealed that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were one of a number of clubs interested in signing him from Lille last summer.

Transfer Interest

Botman was speaking to NOS and admitted that the Reds along with Sevilla and Wolves all wanted his signature but the French club said would not sell the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIVmw_0cP5VCQD00
Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

When quizzed by the Dutch publication about interest from those clubs, Botman was very honest with his response.

"I can't lie about that, no,"

Ultimately he admitted that the decision did not sit with him when it was made.

"From the club, but I didn't think that was a bad idea in the end."

"I have a starting place and play in the Champions League (so it is certainly not wrong to stay. "

Credentials

Botman is a left footed central defender who wins a high percentage of his duels and is a tough tacking, no nonsense stopper.

On the ball, Botman is composed and has the ability to mix up his passing, keeping it short as well as hitting accurate long cross field passes.

LFCTR Verdict

Any interest in Botman would probably have been from before last summer and possibly during Liverpool's centre-back injury crisis.

Liverpool tied up the deal for Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig very early on in the transfer window which left them rich in centre-back options with Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all returning from injury.

With no room in the squad currently, Liverpool will likely continue scouting Botman as well as other targets around Europe as they plan for the longer term.

