The enormous cost of the Bolt EV recall is falling on LG
In late August, General Motors announced that it was recalling all of its Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire stemming from defective batteries. Today, the automaker said that it will be reimbursed for the costs of that recall from LG, the company that makes the battery cells in the vehicles’ power systems. GM estimates that the recall will cost them $2 billion, although they don’t yet know the precise number.www.popsci.com
Comments / 0