CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The enormous cost of the Bolt EV recall is falling on LG

By Rob Verger
Popular Science
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late August, General Motors announced that it was recalling all of its Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire stemming from defective batteries. Today, the automaker said that it will be reimbursed for the costs of that recall from LG, the company that makes the battery cells in the vehicles’ power systems. GM estimates that the recall will cost them $2 billion, although they don’t yet know the precise number.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y True Cost To Charge For One Year: Massive Savings

We continue to hear people tell us they simply can't yet afford an electric vehicle. However, people tend to look at the upfront cost of any new product – as well as the monthly payment of a lease or financing program – rather than the product's overall cost to own. As we've shared on many occasions, EVs are more affordable than people may think once all things are considered.
CARS
Dallas News

Five states to watch as Toyota picks a site for its new battery plant

The competition will be fierce for Toyota’s new $1.29 billion factory to produce batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It would create 1,750 jobs and start operating in 2025. The states where Toyota already makes vehicles are already seen as early front runners. They are:. Texas: Toyota’s North American headquarters...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CarBuzz.com

BMW Admits What Millions Of Fans Still Deny

The speed automakers are racing towards all-electric futures is extraordinary. We never would have imagined this happening, say, five years ago. And yet major OEMs like General Motors have committed themselves to ditching combustion engines in favor of electrification. GM, for example, aims to make this happen by 2035, though this could change. It might have to because many governments, especially in Europe, are anxious to ban sales of new combustion-engine vehicles as soon as possible. Automakers must be ready for this scenario.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Electric Cars#Bolt Ev#Lg#Cnbc
CarBuzz.com

7 Cars That Saved Their Brands From Ruin

America has close to fifty automaking brands that have come and gone since the invention of the car. The UK has gained and lost just about sixty automakers, Italy has seen around 12 brands come and go, Germany approximately 20 brands, and France close to 26. Those numbers underscore how tough it is to build and then maintain an automotive brand over time, but the stories of former household names like Pontiac, DeLorean, Saab, or MG go over the point like a neon pink highlighter pen. Some brands have had a rougher time than others staying relevant and making the sales they need to stay afloat or grow, but many of the automotive brands with a decent history have had a single car they needed to save them from being consigned to the lists of also-rans. These are some of those heroes.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

It’s lonely at the top, but we have a feeling that’s just the way that Tesla likes it. The rest of the auto industry may have finally embraced electrification, but Tesla still reigns supreme over the EV market. Through the first eight months of 2021, the marque’s battery-powered cars and SUVs made up nearly two thirds of those registered in the US. According to new data from Experian (h/t Inside EVs), 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August. That number only accounts for 2.7 percent of total automobile sales, but represents a 114 percent increase compared to the same period...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
CleanTechnica

Video: New Car Buyers Prefer Buying Online Instead Of Through A Dealer

One of Tesla’s key obstacles in the United States is the traditional auto dealership industry. Dealerships across the country have lobbied state and local governments to prevent Tesla from selling directly to its customers — and not just Tesla, but also Rivian, Lucid, and any newcomer that wants to sell directly to their customers and bypass the dealer model, which is not at all conducive to selling electric vehicles. But Tesla and others may have a way around the challenges, and there are certain young companies that are fully focused on playing the role of online, consumer-friendly dealer.
BUYING CARS
Popular Science

These are the most useless car tech features

Cars are getting smarter. While you can’t buy a true self-driving car at a dealership, the vehicles that are available are still crammed full of the newest tech—even if some features are gimmicky. There’s just one problem: hardly anybody is actually using it. Many seasoned drivers remember their first car...
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Hundreds of jobs ‘saved’ after Ford chooses Halewood for electric cars

Some 500 automotive jobs will reportedly be saved on Merseyside after Ford selected Halewood to help realise its plan to sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030. The US manufacturer announced in February all of its cars and vans would have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
ECONOMY
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy