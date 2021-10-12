Swazi Students Resist Monarchy to Continue the Fight for Democracy
October 12, 2021 3:21 pm (EST) For a brief moment over the summer, eSwatini was the subject of international headlines when security forces killed pro-democracy demonstrators in one of the world’s last absolute monarchies. The Southern African Development Community dispatched a high-level fact-finding mission to the country, which foundered when Swazi officials resisted regional efforts to consult with voices outside of government and did not lead to any real regional pressure. Nothing of substance was resolved: King Mswati’s powers remain unchecked, and members of parliament who attempted to formally present calls for constitutional reform have been charged with terrorism. The crisis then fell off the world’s crowded radar screen.www.cfr.org
