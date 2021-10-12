CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis Ngannou Credits Title Win To 2018 Miocic Loss

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Ngannou believes had it not been for his UFC 220 loss to Stipe Miocic in 2018, he may have never become the heavyweight champion. When Ngannou first fought Miocic, he was dominated for all five rounds as he gassed himself out and Miocic used his wrestling to control the fight. It showed to Ngannou he had major holes in his game which he has since fixed since moving to Xtreme Couture and working under Eric Nicksick.

