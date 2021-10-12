Powerful Immune System Response May Be Behind ‘Covid Toes’
In the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, medical professionals were puzzled by an unusual symptom cropping up in some of their patients: red, frostbite-like sores on their toes. The condition informally called "Covid toes" was appearing in teenagers and young adults who were testing negative for the virus, but had other coronavirus-like symptoms, including loss of taste and smell. A new study suggests that the toe lesions may be a side effect of the immune system’s aggressive defensive response to the Covid-19 virus, which can damage cells and tissues in the process.www.smithsonianmag.com
