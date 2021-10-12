Wateree River Correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct
A correctional officer at the Wateree River Correctional Institution was charged and arrested for sexual misconduct with an inmate. Kaylee Alyssa Showler, 27, of Rembert, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct after reportedly having had sexual intercourse with an inmate, who has been housed at the prison since September 2019, between January and July, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.www.theitem.com
Comments / 0