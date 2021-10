A man is on the run after Florida detectives say he killed his elderly adoptive mother. Aroldo Paz, 39, lived with his adoptive mother, Perfecta Paz Paz, 74, who was also his biological aunt, when she was reported missing on Wednesday, according to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Perfecta’s sister, who also lived in the home, hadn’t seen Perfecta since 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When the sister returned home after work the following day, Aroldo and his car were missing, as was some cash belonging to Perfecta.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO