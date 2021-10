BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury convicted 21-year-old Malik Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the death of Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender who was killed four years ago in Canton while walking home after celebrating his 27th birthday, Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday. According to Frosh’s office, the jury heard testimony that Mungo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, had Dvorak’s cell phone and Nintendo Switch shortly after Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in the 2500 block of Boston Street on June 13, 2017. Under Maryland law, felony murder charges can...

