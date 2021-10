After being revamped last year due to COVID-19, Shop With a First Responder in the City of Pikeville is scheduled to resume its traditional form this year. “While we had the gifts and food boxes, we couldn’t have the party for the kids last year but we’re on track for having it this year,” PPD Public Information Officer Tony Conn said. “Last year we delivered the items to the schools and in some cases, we delivered to the kid’s homes.”

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO